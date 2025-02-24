Joe Mazzulla reacts to Mike Vrabel joining Celtics practice

Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at a press conference at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was a surprise visitor at Saturday morning’s practice for the Boston Celtics at the Auerbach Center, as New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was seen hanging around the team. As it turns out, C’s head coach Joe Mazzulla gave Vrabel the “formal invite” to join for the practice, via CLNS Media.

“It was great. He, obviously, brings a championship perspective, but anytime you can just get together with guys that are in the same arena as we are and support each other, I think that’s important,” said Mazzulla after practice.

Mazzulla said that he did not know Vrabel very well, but he was impressed by his work as a coach for the Tennessee Titians and his career as a player for the Patriots. He also believes that the coaches in Boston should be close with each other.

Joe Mazzulla invited Mike Vrabel to practice today: "I would hope he wouldn't just show up uninvited. It was an invite. Formal invite."



"The four people that have these jobs (in Boston) ... there has to be a brotherhood."



“You know, the four people that have these jobs for however long they have it, there’s got to be a brotherhood there,” Mazzulla said. “There’s got to be a communication and understanding of, you know, we’re all carrying a responsibility to compete at a high level and to bring championships to the city. So, you got to learn from each other and have that perspective.”

Mazzulla is known for somewhat unorthodox stylings when coaching or interacting with the media. But he seems to buy into the idea that the head coaches of the “big four” teams in Boston should develop close relationships and look to each other for advice, if it could lead to better coaching all-around.

