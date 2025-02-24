Bruins could still be looking to buy specific class of player at deadline

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 29: Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins attends the 2023 NHL Draft at the Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins appear to have given up their hopes of a playoff bid in the 2024-25 season. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re about to see a firesale on Causeway Street.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman gave his latest thoughts on the Bruins and what’s ahead for GM Don Sweeney in his newest “32 Thoughts” podcast at Sportsnet on Monday. Friedman acknowledged that the Bruins are “going through their options” to sell off pieces like impending free-agent forward Trent Frederic, but he also had an interesting note on the B’s at the trade deadline: they could still buy – if it’s someone they identify as a key piece of their long-term future.

“I don’t think it’s just rentals here for Boston. I think they’re also trying to figure out … if they could get a player that could stay with them for a while, I think they’d do it,” Friedman said. “A player they value. This is not just about Boston moving the rentals.

“I think they’re also thinking – when they’re thinking about retooling, it’s not just ‘sell off and struggle to the end.’ I do think they look at long-term. If there’s someone out there that makes sense that they could keep, I think they’d do that, too.”

If the Bruins were to make the kind of deal Friedman is hinting, it would be akin to their 2022 acquisition of defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. Sweeney shipped a first-round pick and two second-round picks along with defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen to Anaheim for Lindholm, who then quickly signed an eight-year extension with Boston.

Ironically, Lindholm is not expected to return in the 2024-25 season for the Bruins, but he’s signed for the next five years at a $6.5 million cap hit. With the total salary cap set to skyrocket over the next three seasons, his deal would age well – provided he can stay healthy and continue to be a solid piece of the Bruins blue line.

The Bruins could certainly use a center or left-shot wing that they can build around for the long haul. They have David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman in place at right wing, defense, and goaltender. Assuming he’s not interested in making a major shake-up, Sweeney look around for ways to add to that core with a trade addition that converts to a long-term answer at a position of need.

That might be difficult to pull off without trading away premium draft capital. But it’s intriguing to know that Sweeney and the Bruins could still be looking to add, if it means they’re getting a cornerstone player who will wear the spoked ‘B’ for years to come.

