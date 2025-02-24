Alex Bregman details changes in his swing mechanics ahead of 2025 season

Feb 23, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball for a double in the fourth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

After signing his three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Bregman got to spring training and quickly began working with team’s hitting coaches Peter Fatse, Dillon Lawson and Ben Rosenthal on the mechanics of his swing.

“We’ve been working hard on some mechanical things that I was doing early in my career that I kind of stopped doing the last few years,” said Bregman after Sunday’s 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays, via Christopher Smith at MassLive.

Although Bregman has always been a great batter, the swing changes that he and the team worked on may be helping his consistency. He was 3-for-3 at the plate on Sunday.

Bregman went on to explain what specifically he and the staff are working on adjusting in his swing.

“I was a little more turned in, and my hands were launching from a lot further back over the last few years,” Bregman said. “So we tried to kind of keep them inside my frame today, and it felt good to square a few balls up.”

Bregman will be a key bat for the team in 2025, so “working out the kinks” is necessary. Also, if the team wishes to keep him for the life of his contract, they will have to do whatever they can to keep him happy in Boston. Fixing his swing can’t hurt in that effort.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.