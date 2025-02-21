Sports Hub Underground: Closing the book on the 4 Nations

Matt & Ty are back with a new episode to react to Team USA’s loss to Canada in the 4 Nations championship game, and the tournament as a whole. Plus, more hockey topics as they get back into NHL season.

(0:50) Matt & Ty start off with their big-picture reactions to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, and what ultimately keyed the victory for Canada over Team USA.

(10:56) How often should the NHL do the 4 Nations and how much would be overkill? Should they modify the structure of the tournament for future events? And what do they do with those in-between years?

(29:21) The guys go over their biggest disappointments with Team USA, including specific players and how they built the team. Who deserves the most blame for USA’s loss? How could they have built the team, and the final lineup, differently?

(44:10) Would Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan come back to coach the Bruins if the job was available? Ty is openly wondering if Sullivan would have interest, if Joe Sacco isn’t brought back.

(50:08) Catching up on the latest in the Charlie McAvoy drama between the Bruins and Team USA. The B’s have issued two detailed statements, and seem very upset with how McAvoy’s injury was handled by another team’s doctor.

(57:37) The guys get back into the Bruins as they return to resume the regular season. Could the next week of games ultimately determine what they should do at the trade deadline?

(1:07:56) Mikko Rantanen could be traded again?! And Matt & Ty go over other assorted NHL thoughts to close things out.

