Red Sox have notable absence as they announce lineup for spring training opener

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (48) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spring training kicks off for the Boston Red Sox on Friday afternoon, with the annual expedition matchup against Northeastern University. Ahead of the first pitch from Jet Blue Park, the team released their starting lineup for the game.

First lineup of 2025.

Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/pwClylnqgK — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2025

Roman Anthony, the Red Sox’ top prospect and No. 2 ranked prospect in baseball, was notably an unexpected absence from the lineup. Anthony was originally set to lead off on Friday, but it was later reported that he was scratched from the lineup due to right elbow soreness from being hit by a pitch in live at bats the day before.

Despite being ruled out for the opening spring training day, Anthony is a very highly touted prospect and could earn a spot on the Boston roster at some point during the 2025 season.

