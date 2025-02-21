Could a big-name tackle shake free for the Patriots in free agency?

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the recent reports that two of the top wide receivers expected to hit free agency, Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin, will likely be resigning with their teams, the Patriots may have to use their cap space on other positions. Luckily for the team, it seems one of the league’s best offensive tackles, Ronnie Stanley, may be available in the offseason.

The Patriots need a lot of players specifically on their offensive and defensive lines along with skill positions. Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub has an informative piece on the team’s positions of needs, check it out for a more in-depth breakdown.

The 30-year-old Stanley will be entering his 10th season in the NFL in 2025. He has spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, but with his age and potential replacements in the pipeline, they may be preparing to let the 2019 All-Pro spring loose.

Stanley is the No. 1 ranked free agent tackle in the 2025 class and the No. 8 ranked free agent overall, according to Pro Football Focus. Ahead of the 2024 season, he was the No. 20 ranked tackle in the league, but that prior to had one of the best seasons of his career.

Stanley is projected to earn a $20.7 million salary in free agency, according to Spotrac. That’s a hefty price, but with nearly $130 million in cap room, the Patriots can certainly afford it. Stanley would be a significant upgrade over current left tackle Vederian Lowe and a key improvement to the league’s lowest ranked offensive line unit in 2024.

