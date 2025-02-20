Yankees extend manager Aaron Boone’s contract

Feb 20, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees announced on Thursday that the team has extended its manager Aaron Boone through the 2027 season.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have signed Manager Aaron Boone to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/t9u7fWfzVz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 20, 2025

Boone became the manager in New York in 2018. Since taking over, he has a .584 win percentage in the regular season, but a sub-.500 post-season record, which has led to some criticism from the Yankees’ fans and media.

The Yankees are arguably the premier organization in baseball. The team has the most World Series victories (27), and fans in New York expect annual excellence from their team. However, under Boone, they have rarely had extended playoff runs. He has only gotten one team to the World Series — in 2024, when they lost to the Dodgers in five games.

Regardless of the disappointment in Boone that some Yankees fans have, he will remain in New York for the next three seasons. Boone will look to guide his team back to the World Series. But with the trifecta of the loss of Juan Soto to the team down the street in free agency, an aging roster, and Boone’s signature questionable decisions, his window to win in New York could be limited.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.