Red Sox sign former All-Star reliever

Jul 3, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Moore (55) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Smith of MassLive reported on Thursday afternoon, that the Boston Red Sox have signed former MLB All-Star reliever Matt Moore to a minor league deal. So, Moore will join the team for their 2025 spring training.

Moore, 35, has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for a plethora of teams. In 2013, he was selected as an All-Star and was ninth in Cy Young voting as a Tampa Bay Ray.

Over his career, the left-handed pitcher has a 71-66 record, pitching 1142.2 innings, over 369 games, with a 4.39 ERA, and 1053 strikeouts. Despite his age, he pitched the second-most games of his career (51) in the 2024 season. But, his numbers were relatively underwhelming: 5-3 record, 48.1 innings pitched, a 5.03 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

Moore is another Red Sox off-season addition who may not have a significant impact on the big-league roster. But he is a proven reliever who adds a veteran presence to the minor league system and could be useful if needed in Boston.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.