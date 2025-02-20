Patriots re-sign two offensive linemen

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Demontrey Jacobs #75 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have reportedly re-signed center Ben Brown and tackle Demontrey Jacobs. Both were exclusive rights free agents.

Throughout the 2024 season the New England Patriots regularly added offensive linemen in-season from free agency to their roster. Two such signings were pending free agents, but are now returning to the team to start 2025.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive, the Patriots have re-signed both center Ben Brown and tackle Demontrey Jacobs to one-year deals. Both were exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs), meaning in order to bring them back the team just had to tender them a contract at minimum value. For Brown that deal is worth $1.3 million, for Jacobs it’s $960,000.

Brown, 26, was signed by the Patriots off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad in October. Despite arriving in Foxborough on Thursday that week and having just two practices Brown started that Sunday’s game – the first career start for Drake Maye. He went on to play in and start 10 games for the Patriots, before missing the final two weeks due to a concussion.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Ben Brown was the Patriots’ starting center for most of the 2025 NFL season.

Prior to joining the Patriots Brown – who entered the NFL as a UDFA out of Ole Miss in 2022 – had appeared in just one NFL regular season game. That came in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks. He’d also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Jacobs, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Patriots from the Denver Broncos’ during final roster cuts in August. After being inactive for the first two weeks of the season he went on to start 13 games at right tackle, appearing as a reserve in two others.

That was the first NFL action for Jacobs. He spent his entire rookie year in 2023 on the Broncos’ practice squad, after signing with the team as a UDFA out of South Florida.

Neither deal guarantees the players a roster spot. However given their experience they should have a chance to compete for depth roles as the Patriots look to remake their offensive line this offseason.

Now that Brown and Jacobs are signed, the Patriots have now brought back four of their five ERFAs – they got deals done with defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms and wide receiver JaQuae Jackson last week. Cornerback Alex Austin is the lone remaining ERFA, but after playing in nine games with three starts last year should be a strong candidate to return.

In total, New England began the offseason with 17 pending free agents.

