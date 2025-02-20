The NFL salary cap is taking a big jump in 2025

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the NFL salary cap will be getting a sizable boost of around $20-$30 million more per team in 2025, making each teams’ cap somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million.

The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 19, 2025

Even without the boost, the New England Patriots had the most cap space in the league. Now, Eliot Wolf, Ryan Cowden, and crew will have nearly $130 million in available cap space to spend in the off-season, via Over The Cap.

According to Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Patriots’ largest positions of need for the off-season are: Pass rusher (specifically defensive end), wide receiver, and offensive tackle. Presumably, the team will fill at least one of those positions with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team should certainly use some of their abundance of cap room to fill the other two positions.

The jump in salary cap room gives the Patriots roughly 25 million more reasons to go out and be a large player in free agency. The team should use this off-season to bring in impactful players at key positions as they continue their multi-year rebuild.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.