Drake Maye hints at the return of Patriots throwback jersey

Author Luke Graham
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots unveiled their current uniforms in 2020. A design that has drawn some displeasure from fans. However, it seems the Patriots may be looking to release a new uniform for the 2025 season – thanks to a possible leak by quarterback Drake Maye.

“I think [the team] may be coming out with a — the fans are wanting some blues. Some throwback blues. Those would be sweet. The fans are wanting it, so that’d be sick,” said Maye, on the “Green Light Podcast with Chris Long.”

The NFL adjusted their uniform rules ahead of the 2022 season that would allow teams to allow teams to release an alternate third helmet, so presumably, the rest of the uniform could be changed as well.

Some Patriots fans have speculated that the “blue” jerseys Maye hinted at could resemble the iconic uniform worn by the Patriots in the 1990s.

Aug 31, 1997; Foxboro, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug 31, 1997; New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11)

It could be a nostalgic change — that would certainly excite fans — if the Patriots were to revive the royal blue jersey with the large Patriots logo on the shoulders. Note that, other than a few good years under Bill Parcells, the ’90s were the last era of football mediocrity prior to the 20-year dynasty in New England. If the “blues” return, it could symbolize the Patriots’ plan to end their five-year rebuild.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

