Alex Cora gave his thoughts on Triston Casas’ controversial comments

Sep 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) walks off of the field after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has received criticism over the last week, for his comments regarding who should play third base for the team in 2025.

“I think it’s [Rafael] Devers‘ position. I think he’s the third baseman…He has done it for a really long time now,” Casas said on Tuesday, “He’s going to fight for it, even if it’s with any of the younger guys, any new guy. I think he’s the best third baseman in the league. I wouldn’t take anybody over him. So I think he should play third base.”

Casas essentially reiterated Devers, who had said he would be unwilling to give up third base earlier in the week. Devers understandably is territorial over third — the position he has played most of his career — but new addition Alex Bregman has also primarily played third and arguably at a higher level than Devers. Bregman won the Gold Glove Award in 2024.

But as many have pointed out, it is not the players’ decision who plays what position. Alex Cora has the final call, and on Wednesday, he chimed in with his thoughts on Casas’ comments.

“People sit [in press conferences], and [the team doesn’t] put limits on them,” Cora said, “He said what he said, but at the end of the day we’re in the winning business…We’re going to make decisions on competition and roster flexibility and versatility, and we’re going to bring our best 26 guys to Texas.”

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora

“I played with guys who were very thoughtful in what they wanted to say and their opinions,” Cora also acknowledged. “I played with Curt [Schilling]. He was very thoughtful and said his thing. People will express what they feel. Some people are going to agree, some people aren’t… Some people are going to like it, others aren’t… At the end [of the day], we like the first baseman. He’s gonna play, and he’s going to hit.”

As pointed out by Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday, Cora elected not to refer to Casas by name, instead calling him “the first baseman.”

Regardless, the overall point stands; the players will not have final decision over the roster and who plays where. If Cora deems Bregman to be the better fit at third, he will play Bregman, and it’s not going to matter what other players have to say about it.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.