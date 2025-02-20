Alex Cora has some thoughts on the Red Sox young middle infielders

Mar 3, 2024; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox may have a handful of new players join the middle of their infield during the 2025 season. Alex Bregman brings another veteran presence, but they also have multiple young players that could make their way to Boston during the season.

It’s assumed that Trevor Story will be the shortstop, but he has missed a significant amount of games during his three years with the Sox due to injury. He has only played 163 total games with the team, and 69 in the last two seasons.

Moreover, Marcelo Mayer — the team’s future shortstop — is nearing a point in his development where he could be ready for the majors in 2025.

“[Mayer] plays the part. He’s really good at shortstop,” Alex Cora said on Wednesday, “For how tall he is, he moves with grace over there. [He’s] like an old school kind of shortstop.”

Syndication: Worcester Telegram Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer

Depending on Story’s health and his performance in 2025, Mayer could be ready to join the big-league team. That being said, the big question ahead of the 2025 season is ‘who will be playing second base?’

Alex Bregman was presumably brought to Boston to play second, but his natural position is third base. However if the Red Sox want to play the former Gold Glove-winner at third over Rafael Devers, the Sox also have a few young second basemen who could make the decision to move Bregman to third easier. That includes prospect Kristian Campbell, who has developed well in the minors and could be primed to join the team.

“He’s learning, the turns are getting better, he has range, he has good hands. They’re working hard with him at second base,” Cora said about Campbell. If he becomes ready in the 2025 season, he could slot in well as the second basemen in Boston, which would likely move Bregman over to third.

Syndication: Worcester Telegram Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell

If Campbell isn’t ready, Vaughn Grissom is another option at second base. Grissom was traded to Boston in the Chris Sale deal, but he missed most of the 2024 season due to injury. With the addition of Bregman, the possibility of Grissom being the starter at second really hasn’t been discussed. But Cora foresees a future where Grissom has the starting job.

“He knows he’s in competition now, and it’s go time. So, [I’m] happy for him to get an opportunity to go out there and be the second baseman for the Red Sox.” Cora’s comments seem to suggest that there is a strong chance Grissom could be the dark horse to play second.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Red Sox second baseman Vaughn Grissom (5)

Although it appears that Trevor Story and Alex Bregman will be the pair at the four and six positions, it should not come as a surprise if the young guys find their way to Boston in short order.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.