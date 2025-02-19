Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will become a free agent: What could it mean for the Red Sox?

Feb 17, 2025; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for a drill during spring training at Cecil B. Englebert Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a deadline for the Toronto Blue Jays to get an extension done, so the two sides would not negotiate during the 2025 MLB season. The deadline has since passed, so Guerrero Jr. is set to become a free agent in November.

Guerrero becoming a free agent is relevant, as he has often been linked to Boston in the past. In fact, Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday, “It’s no secret that Vladimir Guerrero has told friends that if he hits free agency, he’d love to play for the Boston Red Sox.”

It’s no secret that Vladimir Guerrero has told friends that if he hits free agency, he’d love to play for the Boston Red Sox. Free agency begins in 8 1/2 months as Guerrero officially enters spring without a contract extension. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 18, 2025

With Guerrero Jr. reportedly inclined to play in Boston, it seems safe to say that if the Red Sox throw their hat in the ring next off-season, they should have a decent chance at landing the 25-year-old first baseman.

Through his six-year career, Guerrero has 160 homeruns, 507 RBIs, and slashing career numbers of .288/.363/.500. His in 2024 were along those lines — 30 homeruns, 103 RBIs, and slashing .323/.396/.544.

The top free agents from the last two off-seasons — Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto — both received over $700 million contracts. One can assume a deal for Guerrero Jr. would look similar.

Moreover, Guerrero said on the “Abriendo El Podcast” that the Blue Jays had offered him $340 million, which “is not even close to what we are looking for.” Based on that the Red Sox will have to prepare to open their check book if they want Guerrero, but it appears that if they are willing, they would be a top option for the star first baseman.

