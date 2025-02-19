Triston Casas gets a little too honest about his opinion on the Red Sox lineup

Feb 17, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox co-owner Linda Pizzuti Henry, talks with first baseman Triston Casas (36) during spring training at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Photo Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

Triston Casas is certainly unafraid to share his opinion.

The Red Sox first baseman has earned a reputation as a guy who will behave and talk in ways that may raise some eyebrows, rub people the wrong way. It’s one thing to sunbathe in the Fenway Park outfield, though. It’s different when you start to overshare your opinion publicly, especially about your own teammates and management decisions beyond your control.

The guy sounded like he ran the team when he spoke to reporters in Fort Myers on Wednesday. He was asked about the percolating situation in the infield, particularly Rafael Devers’ steadfast desire to stay at third base and the potential for friction between himself and free-agent addition Alex Bregman. Casas was asked specifically how he feels he may “approach that in the clubhouse.” Ostensibly, the reporter meant how Casas would handle the possible interpersonal drama, but instead, he possibly added to it.

“I think it’s Raffy Devers’ position. I think he’s a third baseman, that’s where it stands,” Casas said. “He’s done it for a really long time now, and I think he’s only getting better at that position. I think his defense is getting better every single year. We don’t know what the future holds, but we know it holds Raffy Devers. So, I think he’s gotta play defense, it’s gonna keep him athletic, and he’s gonna hit because of him being at third base.

“He doesn’t know any other position, he doesn’t want to play any other position, and he’s gonna fight for it, even if it’s with any of the younger guys, any new guy. I think he’s the best third baseman in the league. I wouldn’t take anybody over him. So, I think he should play third base.”

Now to be fair, one could explain away that screed as sticking up for his teammate. But he took it a step further and basically pitted Devers against Bregman. He was asked point-blank if he thinks Bregman should play second base instead of third, and not only did he take the bait, he offered up a full analysis.

“I think Bregman should play second base, yeah,” Casas said. “I think he’s gonna make the transition well. I think he’s athletic enough to, and I think Trevor [Story] is gonna play an awesome shortstop.”

Triston Casas makes it clear he thinks Rafael Devers should be at third base.



Alex Bregman at second.



Says Devers is the best third baseman in baseball. pic.twitter.com/xaLhA7IcXH — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 18, 2025

Never heard a single player be so candid about how he’d set his own team’s lineup. And as if he’d set a personal challenge to continually top himself, Casas was even asked if the Red Sox’ top prospects like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, or Kristian Campbell should make the opening day roster, and he started with a flat “No.”

“I think we got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out,” Casas continued. “We need to show up and see what that first little taste of us all together looks like. I think [the prospects’] time is going to come. It could be earlier rather than later. But I think for now the roster is beautiful, it’s organized, it’s great, and it’s structured really well.”

New England Sports Fellow on X (formerly Twitter): "#RedSox 1B Triston Casas on whether Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, or Marcelo Mayer should be on the opening day roster:"No. I think we've got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out....For right now, the roster is beautiful."(🎥: @RedSox) pic.twitter.com/rnOO1bHeLu / X" RedSox 1B Triston Casas on whether Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, or Marcelo Mayer should be on the opening day roster:"No. I think we've got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out....For right now, the roster is beautiful."(🎥: @RedSox) pic.twitter.com/rnOO1bHeLu

Frankly? Great content. Great for us. And the reporter that asked him straight-up what he’d be doing if he were running the team got some banger quotes for his story, as did everyone else who saw the video.

But is that good for the baseball team? You’ll never see me criticize a player for taking the high road and not chomping a reporter’s fishhook so easily. Not one human would rip Casas if he gave a total non-answer, certainly not if he was more tactful or said the right thing as a teammate. Any athlete with a clue about handling the media would know to say, “Those aren’t my decisions and we’ll all do what’s best for the team.”

Maybe Casas doesn’t care about handling the media well. He doesn’t seem like the type. But he’ll need to hit a lot of home runs and help the Red Sox win a lot of games and earn his teammates’ respect in the clubhouse to overcome this type of rhetoric. If that all happens, then this will become a non-story.

Perhaps he will. But for him to spout off on how he’d configure the Red Sox’ lineup was a tough look. And he and the Red Sox have a lot to prove in terms of whether they’re focused on the right things and ready to win at a higher level.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.