Patriots release linebacker after one year in New England

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced the release of linebacker Sione Takitaki. It’s the first time this offseason the Patriots have released a player from the active roster.

Takitaki, 29, signed with the Patriots as a free agent last offseason on a two-year deal. The move opens up about $2 million in cap space.

After an injury held him out of training camp and the first month of the season, Takitaki returned to play 11 games for the Patriots in 2024. He was on the field for 27 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 39 percent of their special teams snaps, recording 21 tackles.

Prior to joining the Patriots he spent his first five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns drafted Takitaki in the third round in 2019 out of BYU. Current Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was the assistant general manager in Cleveland at the time.

This move could be another sign of an expected change in defensive philosophy under new head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel’s system uses smaller, faster linebackers.

With Takitaki gone the Patriots have seven linebackers under contract for 2025 in Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlanti Tavai, Curtis Jacobs, Titus Leo, Monty Rice, and Andrew Parker (who is on a futures deal). Christian Elliss is a likely candidate to return as well – he’s currently a restricted free agent.

