Bruins issue another update on health of Charlie McAvoy

MONTREAL, CANADA - FEBRUARY 13: Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team USA stands for the national anthem prior to the game against Team Finland in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

After a day of rather ominous-sounding updates on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and with McAvoy ruled out for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the United States and Canada, Wednesday came with another update from the Bruins.

The latest word on McAvoy came from Dr. Peter Asnis, the head team physician, from a team-provided statement ahead of practices for both Team USA at TD Garden and the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena.

“Charlie McAvoy sustained an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint in Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland on February 13,” the statement read. “He underwent treatment, which was administered by Team USA’s medical staff. Upon returning to Boston, he developed increasing pain, for which he was evaluated by the Boston Bruins’ medical staff.

“After undergoing x-rays, MRIs, and bloodwork, he was diagnosed as having an infection in his right shoulder, as well as a significant injury to his AC joint. He underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on February 18. He remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with IV antibiotics, and his condition is improving.”

The statement from the Bruins confirms that McAvoy was not hurt in the USA-Canada game, but rather in the club’s tournament-opening victory over Finland. As noted previously, the most notable potential injury-causing play for McAvoy in that game came on a third-period crosscheck from Finland’s Joel Armia that left McAvoy in pain in the U.S. crease and with his teammate livid with the Finns.

Here's Armia's cheapshot on McAvoy, those posts don't give like they used to. pic.twitter.com/0snlajkoKG — dafoomie (@dafoomie) February 19, 2025

Some obvious good news within the bad news is that the infection is not related to the heart issues that McAvoy has gone through in the past. At the same time, though, it is unfortunately worth noting that the Bruins are considering McAvoy’s shoulder injury a ‘significant’ one. In essence, it does not sound like Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game will be the only future contest McAvoy misses.

Speaking after Wednesday’s practice in Brighton, Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco had a similar message to the one he conveyed Tuesday and put the focus on McAvoy’s health, and noted that the team is planning to play without him when they return to action on Saturday.

🎥 Coach Sacco on Charlie McAvoy: "He seems to be doing better which is a good sign but we want to see him recover from what happened first...that’s the main concern for us right now...I wouldn’t expect him in the short term."



Full practice reaction ➡️ https://t.co/OBMHDO8aHv pic.twitter.com/5BCY3wYwo4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2025

McAvoy has seven goals and 23 points, along with 89 hits and 81 blocks, in 50 games for the Bruins this season. With McAvoy out, Brandon Carlo and Andrew Peeke will move up the depth chart as the Black and Gold’s top two right-shot defensemen.

