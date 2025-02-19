Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs joins the USA Hockey Foundation Board of Directors

Jul 29, 2015; Foxboro, MA, USA; Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs poses with a Winter Classic puck during a press conference for the Winter Classic hockey game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Four Nations Face-Off has brought the attention of the sports world to the scene of international hockey. So, as the NHL makes an effort to expand their international series, Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs has joined in the cause. On Feb. 5, it was announced in a press release that Jacobs has accepted a position on The USA Hockey Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlie to The USA Hockey Foundation Board,” said executive director of USA Hockey and The USA Hockey Foundation, Pat Kelleher. “His leadership in the hockey world, combined with his dedication to growing the game at all levels, will help us continue to make a meaningful impact on the sport.”

Jacobs has been around the game of hockey for most of his life; his father, Jeremy Jacobs, purchased the Bruins when Charlie was just four years old. He has been CEO of the Bruins for over 10 years.

“It’s an honor to join the USA Hockey Foundation Board, particularly alongside a group of people as passionate as I am about the sport of hockey,” Jacobs said about the new position.

He is credited with founding the Boston Bruins Foundation in 2003, which has raised more than $67 million to support children and families in local communities.

“I’m proud of the work the Boston Bruins organization has done – and will continue to do – to grow our sport across New England, and I look forward to the opportunity to further the advancement of our great game throughout the nation in this new role with USA Hockey,” Jacobs said.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.