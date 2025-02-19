4 Nations Face-Off outshines NBA All-Star Game in head-to-head battle

Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington (50) stops Team United States forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre.

The 4 Nations Face-Off has made hockey all the rave in the sports world. On Saturday night, the Team USA vs. Team Canada game was the most watched non-Stanley Cup Final hockey broadcast since 2019 — averaging 4.4 million viewers in the United States, with peak American viewership at 5.2 million, via ESPN.

Compare the 4 Nations’ ratings success to the competing NBA All-Star game, which despite drawing 4.7 million viewers saw a 13 percent decline in viewership from the year prior, as reported by Ryan Glasspiegel. So, the 4 Nations’ rise and the NBA’s drop-off became one of the stories of the weekend.

NHL viewership has been down in 2024-25, overall. The 2025 Winter Classic game between the Blackhawks and Blues only averaged 920,000 viewers (a 16 percent drop from 2024, and a 48 percent decline from 2023), per Sports Media Watch, so the 4 Nations provided a needed boost.

I didn’t have Gary Bettman outshining Adam Silver on my bingo card this year. #4Nations > #NBAAllStar2025 — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 16, 2025

The ratings and overall public reaction to each game has reopened a conversation about the NBA All-Star Game, and all-star games in general. The overwhelming sentiment was that 4 Nations entirely outmatched the NBA. Saturday seems to show that fans think all-star games are antiquated and viewers prefer to watch true competition rather than what appears to be staged shows.

I’m the biggest NBA fan on the planet but the difference in buzz, vibe and intensity between NBA’s All Star weekend and the NHL 4 Nations is astronomical.



Pains me to say it. But it’s not even close.



4 Nations is absolutely brilliant. The NBA effort this weekend (again) …… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 16, 2025

The 4 Nations Face-Off will conclude on Thursday night, with the final game between the USA and Canada. The NHL couldn’t have hoped for a larger stage for the end of the tournament; the two largest hockey markets in the world once again facing-off in a best-on-best, winner-take-all game in Boston.

