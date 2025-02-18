Sports Hub Underground: Instant reactions to McAvoy’s injury and the 4 Nations

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson are back with a new remote episode of the Sports Hub Underground, where they discuss the latest news and events in the NHL world.

(0:50) Charlie McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the 4 Nations championship game between Team USA and Team Canada. The guys discuss the impact that McAvoy’s absence will have on both teams.

(11:46) Even when Connor McDavid is surrounded by the very best players in the world, he’s still a man among boys on the ice. Does he need to win multiple Stanley Cups to really validate his career as one of the all-time greats?

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images MONTREAL, CANADA – FEBRUARY 15: Connor Hellebuyck #37 and Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team USA celebrate their win over Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre. Team USA defeated Team Canada 3-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(17:07) Matt & Ty preview the 4 Nations final between the U.S. and Canada. What will make the difference between the two teams? What kind of atmosphere are they expecting between the energy on the ice and the fans?

(24:10) What should be the next host cities of the 4 Nations, provided they are close in proximity between the United States and Canada? The guys give their best ideas for locations.

(29:00) The guys give their (minor) criticisms of the 4 Nations Face-Off so far, and what the NHL could do to improve the product for next time. Could they have included more of a consolation element for the teams that don’t make the finals? Should the league expand or change the countries involved?

(40:52) Brady Tkachuk has really brought the boom for Team USA. The guys agree that if he wants out of Ottawa, he would make a perfect Bruin and they should make a real push to get him in a trade.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: https://apple.co/3AICTPR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3j5ibDR

Google: http://bit.ly/38pPKIG

More subscribe options: https://bit.ly/3tSKABs

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.