Sports Hub Underground: Instant reactions to McAvoy’s injury and the 4 Nations
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson are back with a new remote episode of the Sports Hub Underground, where they discuss the latest news and events in the NHL world.
(0:50) Charlie McAvoy suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the 4 Nations championship game between Team USA and Team Canada. The guys discuss the impact that McAvoy’s absence will have on both teams.
(11:46) Even when Connor McDavid is surrounded by the very best players in the world, he’s still a man among boys on the ice. Does he need to win multiple Stanley Cups to really validate his career as one of the all-time greats?
(17:07) Matt & Ty preview the 4 Nations final between the U.S. and Canada. What will make the difference between the two teams? What kind of atmosphere are they expecting between the energy on the ice and the fans?
(24:10) What should be the next host cities of the 4 Nations, provided they are close in proximity between the United States and Canada? The guys give their best ideas for locations.
(29:00) The guys give their (minor) criticisms of the 4 Nations Face-Off so far, and what the NHL could do to improve the product for next time. Could they have included more of a consolation element for the teams that don’t make the finals? Should the league expand or change the countries involved?
(40:52) Brady Tkachuk has really brought the boom for Team USA. The guys agree that if he wants out of Ottawa, he would make a perfect Bruin and they should make a real push to get him in a trade.
