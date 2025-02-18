Red Sox bring back veteran relief pitcher on minor league deal

Jun 29, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) pitches during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Ottavino will make his return to the Boston Red Sox’ system for 2025. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the two sides have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

Ottavino is no stranger to Boston. He played one season with the Red Sox in 2021, when he logged 62 innings with a 4.21 ERA, and 71 strikeouts. He also went to school in town, playing collegiate baseball at Northeastern University.

The 39-year-old reliever has bounced around the majors in his 14-year career, but he has spent the last three seasons with the Mets. In 2024, he appeared in 60 games, totaling 56 innings, a record of 2-2, a 4.34 ERA, and 70 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see how Ottavino performs at Red Sox spring training. The team has a decent amount of pitching depth on the roster, so it seems unlikely he will have a huge impact on the 2025 big-league roster. However, if he has a good spring, maybe Ottavino could spend some time once again playing for Boston.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.