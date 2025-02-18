Bruins provide medical update on Charlie McAvoy

MONTREAL, CANADA - FEBRUARY 11: Charlie McAvoy #25 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The status of Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game went from doubtful to unavailable in what felt like the blink of an eye Monday.

Dealing with an upper-body ailment, as first reported by 98.5 The Sports Hub, USA entered Monday knowing that McAvoy would not play in the club’s round-robin play finale vs. Sweden but held out some faint hope that McAvoy could and/or would be a game-time decision for the championship. But by late Monday evening, the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride had reported that McAvoy went to Mass. General.

And by Tuesday morning, additional reporting indicated that McAvoy was dealing with an infection.

It was enough for the Bruins to release their own statement on the matter Tuesday morning.

“Charlie was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing related to an upper-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis,” the Bruins said in a statement. “He will not play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game on Thursday at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins will provide further updates on his condition and status as soon as they become available.”

Utilized in a shutdown role for the Americans, McAvoy was coming off a stellar performance in last Saturday’s win over Canada, with a defense-leading five hits (including a pair of thumps on Canada’s Connor McDavid) and some big-time defensive plays to keep Canada at bay in a 3-1 victory. It is unclear if McAvoy sustained an injury in that game or in the USA’s opening game against Finland, which saw McAvoy crosschecked into the net by Finland’s Joel Armia.

Obviously, as is with the case with any injury, details are difficult to come by.

Sliver of good news since I’ve seen this one tossed about: McAvoy injury, to my understanding, is not to the previously surgically-repaired shoulder. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) February 18, 2025

The only sliver of good news is that sources have told 98.5 The Sports Hub that the injury is not to McAvoy’s previously surgically-repaired shoulder.

McAvoy’s loss is a big one for an American squad suddenly dealing with a slew of injuries, and with McAvoy out, it was Jake Sanderson who drew into the lineup against Sweden on Monday night. Team USA is currently operating with the idea that they may have to bring someone else in as backup.

McAvoy has seven goals and 23 points, along with 89 hits and 81 blocks, in 50 games for the Bruins this season. The Bruins will return to practice on Tuesday with a 2 p.m. skate at Warrior Ice Arena, and return to game action Saturday night at home against the Ducks.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.