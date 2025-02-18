Bill Belichick offers UNC scholarship to son of ex-Patriots running back

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick has been active recruiting for the UNC Tar Heels football program. His latest noteworthy effort was announced on Feb. 12 that UNC has offered Legarrette Blount Jr. — son of former Patriot running back, Legarrette Blount — an athletic scholarship.

Blount Jr. is a freshman defensive back/wide receiver who plays at Hamilton High School in Arizona; in 2024-25, he played in one game registering three tackles, per Max Preps.

His father played nine seasons in the NFL, four of which were spent under Belichick in New England. As a Patriot, the elder Blount played in 48 regular season games between 2013-2016, when he scored 34 touchdowns, and ran for 3,470 yards.

Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer from North Carolina!! #AGTG @LG_Blount pic.twitter.com/u2xrV02DGZ — Legarrette Blount Jr (@LG_Blount_Jr) February 12, 2025

Blount on two of his three Super Bowls in New England (XLIX and LI). In 2016 with the Patriots, he played all 16 games and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. During that season, he was sharing reps with James White, but was primarily was the team’s short-yardage, third-down back.

Blount’s son has not yet chosen a school to commit to, but it is interesting that Belichick was so eager to bring this kid to North Carolina. Some members of Belichick’s staff at UNC — including former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins — were affiliated with New England in some way. It seems this offer is a continuation of Bill looking to bring familiarity to his collegiate program.

