Barth’s 2025 Draft Profiles: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter scouting report

After a one-of-a-kind career at Jackson State and Colorado, Travis Hunter is off to the NFL. He has a ton of talent, but what’s the best way for an NFL team to make use of that talent?

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first quarter against the Utah Utes. Photo Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Background

College: Colorado

Rookie year age: 22

Height: 6’1

Weight: 185

Awards: Heisman Trophy winner (2024), Walter Camp Award (2024), AP College Football Player of the Year (2024), Chuck Bednarik Award (2024), Fred Biletnikoff Award (2024), Paul Hornung Award (2023, 2024), Unanimous All-American (2024, offense and defense), Consensus All-American (2023), Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2024), First-Team All-Big 12 (2024, offense & defense), First-Team All-Pac-12 (2023, defense), Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2023, offense), Second-Team All-SWAC (2022), SWAC Freshman of the Year (2022)

Travis Hunter was the top overall recruit in the Class of 2022 and initially committed to play at Florida State. He made headlines when he flipped his commitment to play for head coach Deion Sanders Jackson State, becoming the first five-star recruit in history to sign with an FCS school.

Hunter dominated at Jackson State before following Sanders to Colorado, where he continued to play at an incredibly high level – on both offense and defense. Hunter played over 1,500 snaps last year alone, and was an All-American at both wide receiver and cornerback. The year culminated with him winning the Heisman Trophy.

Stats

Season Team Class G Rec Yds TD 2022 Jackson St. FR 8 18 190 4 2023 Colorado SO 9 57 721 5 2024 Colorado JR 13 96 1258 15 Career 30 171 2169 24

Season Team Class G Tackles INTs PBUs 2022 Jackson St. FR 8 19 2 8 2023 Colorado SO 9 30 3 5 2024 Colorado JR 13 36 4 11 Career 30 58 9 22

Strengths

-Extremely fluid and crisp mover, which helps him both as a route runner and in man coverage

-Elite ball skills, wins regularly at the catch point on offense or defense

-High level instincts that allow him to stay a step ahead of opponents

-Speed and athleticism make him a matchup nightmare on offense or a chess piece on defense

Weaknesses

-Smaller frame. Durability was an issue in college and could continue to be in the NFL especially if he’s going to go beyond being a full-time player on one side of the ball

-Size and play strength will factor in more on offense, and likely limit him to Z/slot wide receiver roles

Video breakdown

Bottom line

Travis Hunter’s ceiling is probably higher as a cornerback, but he has all the tools to be a high-level wide receiver as well. Playing both ways full-time in the NFL seems like a near-impossible task, but playing full-time on one side of the ball while being a package player on the other is a realistic goal. The question is, exactly what will that usage look like? Hunter’s development path isn’t nearly as clear-cut as the average prospect, and plans may vary significantly from team-to-team. Even if the spot isn’t perfect he should still be a good player but in the right situation Hunter has all the tools to be a down-to-down game changer as a pro.

