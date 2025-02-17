NFL franchise tag window expected to include big-name receiver

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a 30-24 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL franchise tag window officially opens for business on Tuesday, and at least one big-name wide receiver is soon to come off the market – and possibly dash the Patriots’ hopes and dreams.

As reported by SI’s James Rapien on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to receive the franchise tag after the NFL kicks off that phase of the off-season on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. This marks the second straight season that Higgins is tagged. By rule, he must receive a 120% raise over 2024, which would pay him approx. $26 million.

That number is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but Higgins has long been projected as the top free-agent wide receiver of the 2025 off-season, should he hit the open market. He’s also widely projected to eventually land a deal with an AAV over $30 million.

That could even come from Cincinnati. Rapien reported that the Bengals still plan to sign Higgins to a long-term deal. Tagging Higgins will buy them time and protect themselves from the receiver hitting unrestricted free agency. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently reported that the Bengals are “devoting resources to keeping their offensive core together.”

Andy Lyons/Getty Images CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium.

This is all a disappointing development for the receiver-starved Patriots, who could jumpstart their rebuild by bringing in a high-end weapon to work with quarterback Drake Maye. The franchise tag would not have precluded them from possibly trading for Higgins, but it sounds like the Bengals have no intention of doing that.

The Pats do need to fix their offensive line, as well. And that should arguably be the first priority over a star wide receiver. Because if Maye has no time to throw and the line can’t keep him upright, it doesn’t matter who’s running down the field looking for a pass.

If the Patriots do opt to dip into free agency for a wide receiver, their top options would include Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Chris Godwin. It’s been reported recently that they “really want” Higgins, so it would be surprising if they didn’t bolster the receiver group on some level.

