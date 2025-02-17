Red Sox reportedly doing their due diligence on availability of another frontline starter
The Boston Red Sox may not be done adding to their roster.
Despite making headlines in recent days with the big-money signing of veteran infielder Alex Bregman, the Red Sox have also made legitimate upgrades to their starting rotation in what’s been their most aggressive off-season in years. They traded multiple top prospects to the White Sox for lefty Garrett Crochet, and also signed former Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year deal.
Now, a new report indicates that they’re keeping tabs on yet another starter for the top of their rotation. According to Sean McAdam at MassLive, the Red Sox “have been in touch” with the San Diego Padres about right-handed starter Dylan Cease. It’s worth noting up front that McAdam’s source tells him the Red Sox’ work on Cease has been “closer to ‘due diligence’ level than it is to aggressive pursuit.”
Cease, 28, has established himself as a reliable premier starting pitcher in recent years. Over the past four seasons, Cease has averaged 179 innings and 223 strikeouts per season, while posting a 3.52 ERA and a 120 ERA+ in that span. ERA+ adjusts for ballparks and other factors outside a pitcher’s control, and a score of 100 is considered league-average.
So, if Cease ends up traded or signs with a new team in free agency – he’s set to hit the open market after the 2025 season – his new club will be getting a bona fide top-of-the-rotation starter. With the Red Sox, he’d be in the conversation to be their No. 1 guy, even with Crochet and Buehler in the fold.
At this point, it doesn’t sound terribly likely that the Red Sox would actually acquire Cease, especially not imminently. But it’s intriguing to know that they’re at least keeping tabs on his availability. They seem far away from signing Crochet to an extension, and Buehler is only signed for one year, so they still need to identify a solution for a long-term ace of the staff.
Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.