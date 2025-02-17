Could the Alex Bregman signing foreshadow another big trade in Boston?

Aug 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) reacts to fans during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox made a big move last week with the signing of veteran infielder Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal. Formerly a third baseman, Bregman has won multiple Gold Glove awards at the “hot corner,” but many reports suggest that the 30-year-old will likely play second base — a position he has barely played since college.

However, now that he is signed, there have been some theories floated out about the potential for Bregman to play third over Rafael Devers.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about playing second base, and certainly that’s an option,” said Jon Morosi of MLB Network on Thursday. “But you also consider if he were to play third and then Devers becomes the DH or moves across the diamond, perhaps, what that could mean for additional trade possibilities.”

The assumed infield, plus DH, will be Triston Casas at first, Alex Bregman at second, Trevor Story will play shortstop, Devers at third, and Masataka Yoshida as DH. If the Red Sox move Devers to DH, they would need to find a spot for Yoshida, and his play in the outfield has been less than desirable.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images Rafael Devers could be moving off third base in favor of Alex Bregman for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox also must keep in mind the impending arrival of Marcelo Mayer (shortstop) and/or Kristian Campbell (second base). There is a good chance that at least one of them could join the big-league roster in 2025, which would create a surplus of bodies in the middle of the infield.

A scout told Morosi, “Kristian Campbell is one of the top three prospects in the entire sport. That he’s that elite… There’s also a path at some point depending on Trevor Story’s health, etc. for [Marcelo] Mayer or for Campbell to get involved in the club at the major league level this season in particular.”

If one of the two were to arrive in Boston, it would seem a trade would be inevitable. Theoretically, there are only two players that would make sense to move to make room for all the new players: Casas and Yoshida.

If the Red Sox are willing to move Devers to first, Casas would be the obvious answer on who to move. He is only 26 (five years younger than Yoshida), and has shown some upside; however, he is coming off an injury (which is always an unknown), but he likely has more trade value than Yoshida. Moreover, Casas was rumored as a trade candidate earlier in the off-season, but he says the team told him that “none of the rumors are true,” via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Regardless, a natural progression for Devers is to move to DH or first, especially now with the addition of a Gold Glove third baseman. So, in order to make room for their soon-to-be incredibly deep infield, Triston Casas’ days in Boston may very well be numbered.

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Alex Bregman

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.