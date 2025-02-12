Tom Brady Buys 50% Stake in Sports Card Retailer CardVault

Image Credit: Shadow Lion

NFL legend Tom Brady has picked up a 50% ownership stake in CardVault, a sports card and memorabilia store chain. The company will now go by the name “CardVault by Tom Brady.”

“This isn’t just about buying and selling cards; it’s about curating history, building community, turning fans into collectors, and giving them access to own great moments in sports,” said Brady in a statement.

With locations at TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, and Foxwoods Resort Casino, CardVault continues to expand. A new store will open this spring near MetLife Stadium at American Dream mall in New Jersey.

Since 2020, CardVault has helped collectors trade, grade, buy, and sell sports cards. They hit a high point when their Gillette Stadium location was named “America’s Best Card Shop” by Loupe in 2022.

Brady’s latest venture aligns with his growing involvement in sports collectibles. Last December, his personal collection pulled in an impressive $9,004,800 at Sotheby’s. The auction featured 41 items from his collection.

He maintains his relationship with Fanatics through an autograph deal. At Fanatics Fest NYC, Brady spent time looking over cards featuring his signature.

CardVault Boston at the iconic entrance to TD Garden. Courtesy: CardVault by Tom Brady

Moving forward, CardVault plans to strengthen its digital presence. They’re focusing on social media and online content to attract both casual fans and serious collectors.