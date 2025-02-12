New report clarifies status of potential big Red Sox trade

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 16: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 16, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are still working on a potentially big trade involving a veteran All-Star player. But it sounds like there’s still a holdup in the negotiations – and for Boston, it’s exactly what you think.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe has released a new report on the recent trade talks between the Red Sox and Cardinals surrounding third baseman Nolan Arenado. Speier says the teams have not yet reached an agreement on the parameters of a deal, due to Arenado’s contract. The Cards’ main goal of an Arenado trade is to unload his salary, and the Red Sox seem unwilling to take on as much money as they want.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan added that the Red Sox’ interest in Arenado is “iffy” if they have to take on more than 50% of his deal, which is for $74 million over the next three seasons.

The Red Sox have obviously been limiting their own spending in recent years, while building up a deep farm system and accumulating valuable trade chips. So, it would make logical sense that they and the Cardinals would have trouble coming together on an Arenado trade, if the Cards aren’t terribly interested in their prospects.

David Berding/Getty Images Alex Bregman

The Arenado talks are coinciding with the free-agent pursuit of Alex Bregman. It certainly appears to be an either-or situation for the Red Sox, who according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today have all offered at least four years on a contract. Bregman has reportedly been holding out for six or seven years.

ESPN’s Buster Olney recently said he expects Bregman to sign with the Red Sox, Tigers or Cubs “soon.” He describes the Tigers as an “all-in” kind of team if they were to sign Bregman, with ace Tarik Skubal two years away from free agency.

If the Red Sox aren’t willing to extend themselves financially to sign Bregman, they’d have to pivot to Arenado. But it doesn’t sound like they’re willing to go that extra money mile with him, either. Bottom line, if they want the guy, they have to pay up.

Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow acknowledged in Fort Myers that the Red Sox are still “hopeful” to add a right-handed bat. “Hopeful” isn’t a promising word, in this context.

Unfortunately, it’s possible that we’re inching ever closer to the Red Sox really liking the guys they already have in the infield. Cue the eye rolls.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.