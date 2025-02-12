Barth’s 2025 Draft Profiles: Texas OT Kelvin Banks scouting report

In a draft that’s limited on offensive talent, Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks offers franchise player upside at a premium position. After making the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC last year, he’ll look to have similar success as he makes the move to the NFL.

Kelvin Banks scouting report

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Background

College: Texas

Rookie year age: 21

Height: 6’4

Weight: 320

Awards: Outland Trophy winner (2024), Lombardi Trophy winner (2024), 0Unanimous All-American (2024), First-Team All-SEC (2024), Second-Team All American (2023), First-Team All-Big 12 (2023), Second-Team All-Big 12 (2022)

Coming out of high school Kelvin Banks was the third-ranked tackle and 30th ranked player overall in the Class of 2022. He won the starting left tackle job prior to the start of his true freshman season, and remained in that spot for the next three years. After two strong seasons in the Big 12, Texas’ jump to the SEC didn’t prove to be any sort of significant issue for Banks. This year he won both the Outland and Lombardi Awards, becoming the first player to win both in the same year since Aaron Donald in 2013.

For more player breakdowns, scouting reports, and all things 2024 NFL Draft, check out the 98.5 The Sports Hub Draft Hub page.

Stats

Year Team Class G GS Pressures Sacks Penalties 2022 Texas FR 13 13 12 2 2 (0) 2023 Texas SO 14 14 12 1 6 (0) 2024 Texas JR 15 15 10 1 7 (0) Career 42 42 34 4 15 (0) *()=declined penalties

Strengths

-Strong at the initial point of contact

-Does a good job of moving to the second level in the run game

-Plus athlete who can keep up with quicker rushers

-Major factor out in space on screens and pulls

Weaknesses

-Not small, but doesn’t have the elite size some teams might want at the top of the draft

-Needs to be more consistent for the duration on deeper developing pass plays

Video breakdown

Bottom line

Kelvin Banks isn’t quite on the level of last year’s OT1 Joe Alt, but he has the physical tools and football IQ to be a franchise left tackle. The biggest gap is that he’s not as physically imposing, so whether he goes in the top half of the first round or the top 10 will come down to how much teams value his athleticism.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering both the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.