Sports Hub Underground: A reality check for the Chiefs dynasty

Matt & Ty are back with a remote episode, reacting to the Super Bowl and how it relates to the Patriots. PLUS: Is it truly time for the Bruins to sell at the trade deadline?

(0:50) The guys discuss the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. What does it mean for the Chiefs and the legacy of their dynasty? What did the game result say about the state of the NFL and what it takes to win? And how does it all relate back to the New England Patriots’ off-season?

(43:24) After the Boston Bruins’ last two losses, in which they blew leads in the third period and came up empty for points in the standings, it might truly be time for the team to sell at the trade deadline. Matt and Ty give their thoughts on why the B’s should sell and start to look toward next season and the future in general.

