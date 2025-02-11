Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tried to do some recruiting at the Pro Bowl

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (10) throws the ball during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the 2025 Super Bowl week, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye joined the “Up & Adams,” podcast with Kay Adams and discussed his appearance at the Pro Bowl. Maye explained how he used his time at the event to meet some players and market both himself and New England to receivers.

“I let them know that the Pats got some things to make some moves this offseason,” Maye said about his recruiting attempts.

It is impossible to say how much influence Maye will have in bringing a big-name, impact receiver to Foxborough, but Patriots fans should note his attempts as a positive. Even if his “recruiting” doesn’t work out for the 2025 offseason, it is good to see the likely future franchise quarterback being diligent in his efforts to boost his team.

Did #Patriots QB Drake Maye do any recruiting while he was at the Pro Bowl??? 👀📈



"Definitely... I let 'em know that the Pats got some things to make some moves THIS offseason."@DrakeMaye2 @Patriots @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/LqaYPPx46W — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2025

To that point, just the fact that he is at the Pro Bowl is beneficial because it gives him a chance to network and meet players he otherwise would have not, and spend more than a few brief moments with many of the stars in the league. Fans definitely want their young quarterback to be likable and popular around the league, as the Patriots enter another critical offseason in a now extended rebuild process.

It is yet to be seen if Maye will impact who eventually signs with the Patriots. It was certainly a team-first, savvy move by the 22-year-old to be mindful that he could sway a player he becomes close with at the Pro Bowl to join him in New England.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.