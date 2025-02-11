Drake Maye was ‘rooting’ for Josh McDaniels to become the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator

Dec 15, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After the dust settled on the Patriots’ hiring of Josh McDaniels to bring him back as offensive coordinator in New England, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network joined Felger & Mazz to discuss how this will impact the Patriots, particularly their quarterback Drake Maye.

Rapoport discussed how he knew that Maye was “for sure rooting” for Josh McDaniels to be his next offensive coordinator, and that he was “extremely excited” when his hiring was announced.

Maye will be entering into his second season with New England. As a rookie he was decently successful working with previous offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, but McDaniels is highly regarded as an excellent OC due to his extensive experience working with quarterbacks, most notably Tom Brady.

It will be interesting to see how the pairing of Maye and McDaniels will work out in New England. McDaniels could bring a familiar system to his third stint in New England. However, as some have pointed out, the old McDaniels offensive system that he used during the Brady years was incredibly complex.

Drake Maye was "rooting" for Josh McDaniels to be the next OC. @rapsheet knows it "for a fact."



Cites his track record and how "bad" the offensive coaching was last season outside of Van Pelt.



from @FelgerAndMazz pic.twitter.com/vWKLgBppOg — ZeeBee (@BellinoZee) February 11, 2025

So, it begs the question whether Drake Maye would be able to pick up the change in system quickly ahead of the 2025 season?

Regardless, it seems the highly anticipated coordinator and quarterback combination seems to be what Maye wanted. If all goes well, the two could be the foundation of a New England offense that looks to build their production up for the first time in years.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.