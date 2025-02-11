Barth’s 2025 Draft Profiles: LSU OT Will Campbell scouting report

LSU’s Will Campbell is an undoubtably talented offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft. There’s a strong argument to be made that he’s the best pure blocker in this class. The question is – will he be blocking at tackle or guard at the next level?

Will Campbell scouting report

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) lines up during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. Photo Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.

Background

College: LSU

Rookie year age: 21

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 323

Awards: Consensus All-American (2024), First-Team All-SEC (2023, 2024), Second-Team All-SEC (2022)

Will Campbell was the ninth-ranked tackle and 66th-ranked overall player in the Class of 2019. He stayed in-state committing to LSU, and from the time he stepped foot on campus to when he declared for the draft, he was the Tigers’ starting left tackle.

In total, Campbell played in and started 37 games for LSU over the last three years, beginning with his true freshman season. As a sophomore and junior, Campbell was awarded the No. 7 by LSU’s coaching staff. Players at LSU can’t choose to wear the No. 7 – it is given out every year by the coaching staff to the in-state player the coaches staff feels is the best playmaker and does the best to elevate players around him.

It’s traditionally worn by skill position players (ex. Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, Ja’Marr Chase, Derek Stingley), and Campbell is the first offensive lineman to receive the honor. Because of NCAA numbering roles, Campbell wore at No. 7 patch on his jersey while keeping No. 66.

Stats

Year Team Class G GS Pressures Sacks Penalties 2022 LSU FR 12 12 14 2 1 (0) 2023 LSU SO 13 13 17 0 5 (1) 2024 LSU JR 12 12 18 2 9 (0) Career 37 37 49 4 15 (1) *()=declined penalties

Strengths

-Tremendous balance and bend for a player of his height.

-Has the agility to stick with speed rushers, and the full-body strength to handle power rushers.

-Plays with a real mean streak.

-Very experienced for his age.

-Strong leadership qualities.

Weaknesses

-Arm length. General cutoff between tackles/guard is generally 33 inches. Appears to be right on the line. Combine measurement will be key in determining which position he’ll play at the next level.

-Can struggle with pass rushers who can dip under his 6-foot-6 frame.

-Penalties (especially false starts) became a bit of a habit in 2024.

Video breakdown

Bottom line

Will Campbell is a high level blocker, but his frame will dictate his position and value. If his arm length (which we’ll get at the NFL Combine) is above the 33-inch benchmark, he has the makings of a franchise left tackle.

If he comes in under, he still has blue-chip level upside but at the guard position – which will decrease his draft value. The real question is if he comes in right on the boundary? Players have reset the benchmark before (Rashawn Slater), and if Campbell is close teams may still want to try him at tackle and see if he can reset it himself at his talent level.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering both the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.