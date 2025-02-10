Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show odds: Who’s most likely to take the stage?
Super Bowl LIX is in the books after the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending their hopes for a threepeat. Jalen Hurts was names the game’s MVP, while Patrick Mahomes falls to 3-2 in the big game. Hurts was one of the big winners on the night, along with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense had six sacks on the night and two interceptions along with a forced fumble. The game was essentially over at halftime as the Eagles led 24-0.
The halftime show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, who cleaned up at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Compton native was joined by other artists like SZA and DJ Mustard. Samuel L. Jackson was part of the introduction.
We even saw a cameo from tennis legend Serena Williams, who was dancing onstage alongside Lamar. The halftime always has mixed reviews, and I’m already looking ahead to who will host the halftime show in San Francisco next season. Bovada has the official odds for Super Bowl LX.
I doubt Taylor Swift will headline after the poor reception she received attending the game. I also think she may be too big for the game. Drake was certainly the target of Lamar with lyrics to his song “Not Like Us,” and can’t see the NFL doing him and Lamar in back-to-back big games.
Post Malone is always a safe option, considering the different genres he appeals too. The rest of the names are all qualified, but I recommend Metallica in 2026. They are from San Francisco and would have a set of hits most people would know. I’d love to see their act on the big stage and my pick for the halftime show.
Who do you think should host the halftime show next year? It’s hard to please everyone these days.