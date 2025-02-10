Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show odds: Who’s most likely to take the stage?

NEW YORK - MARCH 13: (L-R) Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield of "Metallica" pose backstage during the 21st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria March 13, 2006 in New York City. The induction ceremony will air March 21, 2006 on VH1. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX is in the books after the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending their hopes for a threepeat. Jalen Hurts was names the game’s MVP, while Patrick Mahomes falls to 3-2 in the big game. Hurts was one of the big winners on the night, along with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense had six sacks on the night and two interceptions along with a forced fumble. The game was essentially over at halftime as the Eagles led 24-0.

The halftime show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, who cleaned up at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Compton native was joined by other artists like SZA and DJ Mustard. Samuel L. Jackson was part of the introduction.

We even saw a cameo from tennis legend Serena Williams, who was dancing onstage alongside Lamar. The halftime always has mixed reviews, and I’m already looking ahead to who will host the halftime show in San Francisco next season. Bovada has the official odds for Super Bowl LX.

I doubt Taylor Swift will headline after the poor reception she received attending the game. I also think she may be too big for the game. Drake was certainly the target of Lamar with lyrics to his song “Not Like Us,” and can’t see the NFL doing him and Lamar in back-to-back big games.

Post Malone is always a safe option, considering the different genres he appeals too. The rest of the names are all qualified, but I recommend Metallica in 2026. They are from San Francisco and would have a set of hits most people would know. I’d love to see their act on the big stage and my pick for the halftime show.

🚨 EARLY ODDS: Who will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?



Taylor Swift +400

Drake +800

Post Malone +800

Ariana Grande +1200

Billie Eilish +1200

Justin Bieber +1200

Lil Wayne +1200

Miley Cyrus +1200 pic.twitter.com/rJq1p4uFHE — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) February 10, 2025

Who do you think should host the halftime show next year? It’s hard to please everyone these days.

