Harvard defeats Northeastern 4-3 in Beanpot consolation game

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 10: Ian Moore #2 of the Harvard Crimson takes a shot past Ryan McGuire #9 of the Northeastern Huskies during the third period of the 2025 Beanpot Tournament Consolation Game at TD Garden on February 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Beanpot consolation game may not have the same gravitas of the “Battle of Comm Ave.” Beanpot final matchup. But nonetheless, in Monday afternoon’s Beanpot third place game between Northeastern and Harvard, the Crimson of Cambridge were able to hold on and secure a 4-3 victory over the Huskies.

Northeastern captain Jack Williams got the scoring going just five and a half minutes into the game, cashing in a third chance opportunity passed Harvard netminder Ben Charette, who was out of position after making two very nice saves. The Huskies seemed like the stronger team for most of the period, largely dictating the pace of play and being very strong in their defensive end (only five shots for Harvard all period).

However, 10 minutes later at the 15:34 mark of the period, Northeastern freshman defenseman Jack Henry takes a holding penalty that sends Harvard to the power play. It did not take long for the Crimson to capitalize on the man advantage, as Mick Thompson was able to skate past the Husky penalty kill unit on a breakaway. The Northeastern goaltender made the initial save on Thompson, but the Crimson forward was able to bank a shot off the back of Whitehead from behind the Northeastern net to tie the game at one.

Shots after the first period were in favor of the Huskies, 11-5.

It was an eventful second period, with both teams getting multiple goals. Harvard scored three goals in the period — all on the power play — to gain the lead. The Crimson got a large contribution from defenseman Mason Lagenbrunner, a Bruins draft pick, who notched two goals in the period — his fourth and fifth of the season.

For Northeastern, it appeared the game was slipping away from them — especially after starting goaltender Cameron Whitehead was pulled after allowing the third Harvard goal, leading to backup Quentin Sigurdson to enter the game. But the Huskies found goals from Cristophe Tellier and Jack Williams (his second of the game) to only find themselves down one goal.

Shots after two periods were still in favor of Northeastern, 19-15. Through two, Harvard led 4-3, receiving all four of their goals on the power play.

The third period saw no goals for either team, so Harvard was able to hold on and secure third place in the 2025 Beanpot.