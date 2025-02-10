Boston University wins their 32nd Beanpot championship by 4-1 final over Boston College

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 10: Members of the the Boston University Terriers celebrate after defeating the Boston College Eagles 4-1 in the 2025 Beanpot Tournament Championship at TD Garden on February 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After a chippy battle with BC, the Boston University Terriers defeated the Boston College Eagles 4-1 to capture their 32nd Beanpot championship in their history. The Terriers fought back from a deficit with two goals in the second period to gain the lead and never looked back.

The first period of play, however, was all BC. The Eagles registered 16 shots on net compared to just nine for the Terriers, and they found the net early on a goal from Gabe Perreault. The play was set up by a fabulous sequence of passes from Andre Gasseau (a Bruins draft pick) to Ryan Leonard, who walked in and delivered a crisp pass to Perreault, who was waiting unattended on the back door and fired it into the open net.

The Eagles dominated pace of play. As already mentioned, they led in shots by seven; they appeared to have BU’s number from the opening puck drop. Terrier netminder Mikhail Yegorov looked strong and was a large factor in the Eagles lead being held to only one.

Boston University found their goal scoring in the second period, getting two goals within one minute and 10 seconds of each other from Brandon Svoboda and Cole Hutson to take the lead at 2-1. They outshot the Eagles 21-16 in the second period, but still trailed in the overall shot counter 32-30 after two.

Boston College had their chances in the second period, but they were stymied by Yegorov, who made some excellent saves in the second period to hold on the BU lead.

The physical game came into play in the second period, with the game even becoming chippy at points. The emotion both teams showed was clear, as the game got rougher throughout the period.

The chippy play continued in the third period, but the Boston University sealed the deal with an insurance goal from Newburyport native Cole Eiserman, who scored on the breakaway beating Jacob Fowler through the five-hole to make it 3-1. The Terriers got an empty net goal from Gavin McCarthy to make it 4-1.

For the Terriers, this is their 32nd Beanpot championship, the most in tournament history, and their first since 2022. The Eagles’ streak without a tournament victory now extends to nine years, with their last victory coming in 2016.

