Beanpot final preview: No. 1 Boston College Eagles vs No. 10 Boston University Terriers

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 3: Teddy Stiga #4 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates his goal with Drew Fortescue #5 against the Northeastern Huskies during the first period during NCAA hockey in the semifinals of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated Beanpot final has arrived. The matchup is the third edition of the ‘Battle of Comm Ave.’ — it’s No. 1 ranked Boston College Eagles against No. 10 ranked Boston University Terriers. This marks the third time in 2025 the rivals will play, with BC taking the first two matchups.

The second game between BC and BU was a tight one that went in favor of the Eagles 2-0, but it’s worth noting that it was BU rookie goaltender Michael Yegorov’s first collegiate appearance. Yegorov stopped 22-of-23 shots, and many have argued that the goal was scored on a controversial penalty to begin the game.

This is the first time these two teams will play each other in the final round since 2016, which was the last time Boston College won the tournament. Boston University, on the other hand, last won the tournament in 2022 over Northeastern.

Photo- Eliza Nuestro _ Harvard Athletics Joe Miller Harvard (#12) Stick handles with puck around Kamil Bednarik Boston University (#11)

BC-BU is one of the marquee matchups in college hockey, and the 2025 Beanpot final is one of the largest stages in the NCAA to showcase some of the best skill in the game. Both teams have star-studded rosters. The Eagles boast some of college hockey’s biggest names in Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, James Hagens, and goalie Jacob Fowler. The Terriers have strong names as well with Cole Hutson, Cole Eiserman, Quinn Hutson, and Ryan Greene.

What should make this game even more compelling for hockey fans is that it is the third meeting between these teams. Not only are they rivals in general, but BU is going to be hungry to get the upset on TD stage, and BC will want to cement themselves, once again, as the best team in Boston and in the nation.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.