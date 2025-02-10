Aaron Rodgers is likely done in New York

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers will enter his final year of his three-year contract with the Jets in 2025, but the latest reports point to the controversial future Hall of Famer’s time in New York coming to an end. Rodgers has been largely regarded as one of the league’s best quarterbacks over his career, but he has struggled during his time with the Jets, both on and off the field.

The Jets have gone through a total overhaul of their coaching staff and front office. Now, according to multiple sources, including Adam Schefter on ESPN’s NFL Postseason Countdown and Jordan Schultz on X, the indications are that the Jets plan on moving on from Rodgers at quarterback.

As aforementioned, the last few years of Rodgers’ career have been challenging. Most notably, his 2023 season ending Achilles tendon tear that he suffered just a few snaps into his first game in New York. Away from the football field, Rodgers has created many controversies for himself over publicizing some of his political views.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers’ play on the football field has also regressed; in the three years since winning his fourth NFL MVP award in 2021, the quarterback has an overall record of 14-21, 54 total touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

The decline for Rodgers becomes glaringly obvious when one compares his numbers in 2022 and 2024 to his numbers in his two most recent MVP seasons (2020 and 2021). In said seasons, he had a combined record of 26-3, he threw 85 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions — remember, those were only 16 game seasons, and he threw almost double the touchdowns.

So, in the last few years, Rodgers has seen 36.5 percent a decrease in touchdowns, from his MVP years, and a 155.6 percent increase in interceptions over his last two season where he played a full season.

The decrease is obvious, and the trifecta of the off-field issues, plus his age, and clear decline in performance, makes it easier why the Jets may be inclined to move on at the quarterback position.

Moreover, it remains unseen if Rodgers will even continue to play football over the last few years. He has already cemented himself as one of history’s best; at his age and with his continued decline, furthering his career could be a disservice to not only his physical well-being but also his NFL legacy.

