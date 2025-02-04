Swayman shuts out Wild, Bruins win second straight game

Feb 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a skate save during the second period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins have put together back-to-back impressive wins, coming away with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The teams went scoreless in the first period. The Bruins didn’t get their first shot on goal until about nine and a half minutes into the game but ended up out-shooting the Wild 14-7 in the period, including 9-7 at five-on-five.

Their work paid off nearly midway through the second period, when David Pastrnak floated a change-up from the point toward the net and Charlie McAvoy tipped it in from the slot to make it 1-0 Bruins.

McAvoy now has two goals in three games since returning to the Bruins lineup from injury. Pastrnak, meanwhile, stayed red-hot on Tuesday night, his 11th game with a point. He has 10 goals and 14 assists in that span. In addition, Matt Poitras assisted on the goal, and after making another later in the game has four assists in his last two games, three of which have come while on the ice with Pastrnak.

7️⃣3️⃣ from the slot pic.twitter.com/OLUIxUZpG4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 5, 2025

Later in the second, Trent Frederic streaked down the left side and sniped one far-side, top-shelf past Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Morgan Geekie added an empty-net goal in the final minute to officially put the game away.

Up Next: The Bruins have a quick turn-around, as they’ll head out to New York to face the Rangers on Wednesday night.

