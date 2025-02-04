Steve Palazzolo: Patriots are going through a full rebuild on offense AND defense
Live from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX, Steve Palazzolo of The 33rd Team joined Zolak & Bertrand to discuss the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft and how the Patriots should use it.
Will Campbell vs. Travis Hunter vs. Abdul Carter…
Marc Bertrand:
What should they do at #4?
Steve Palazzolo:
I’m really tempted by the unflashy WILL Campbell offensive line pick.
Marc Bertrand:
Is that a reach for him at 4?
Steve Palazzolo:
It depends on what his reach is.
Marc Bertrand:
Short arms. T-Rex arms.
Steve Palazzolo:
They’re going to measure his arms in a few weeks, right? Agents can stretch him out now… but I think Will Campbell is a really good player. But I do believe in taking the best players and I think Travis Hunter, whether you like him or not, and Abdul Carter are the two guys that can make the biggest impact. So, it would be tough to pass on them in a full rebuild, as much as I want to focus on the offense and doing what’s best for Drake Maye. It’s still a full rebuild on both sides of the ball. I would probably lean Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter if they’re there.
