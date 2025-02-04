Red Sox’ Sam Kennedy sounds confident about a critical contract extension

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox throws during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 07, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have added a clear No. 1 starter to the rotation this off-season, but will they lock him up for the long haul?

Garrett Crochet changed his sox back in December, when Boston acquired him from the Chicago White Sox for a haul of prospects that included catcher Kyle Teel, who is Baseball America’s No. 52-ranked prospect entering 2025. Crochet is only 25 years old and clearly has the talent to headline the Red Sox’ rotation for years to come.

But here’s the situation facing the Red Sox: Crochet is only signed through the 2026 season, and will make an extremely team-friendly $3.8 million in 2025, after avoiding arbitration. If the Red Sox really want to get good value out of the trade, and set up their talent-needy rotation for long-term success, they need to sign Crochet to an extension.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy acknowledged in a media appearance during Monday’s “Truck Day” at Fenway Park that extension talks are ongoing with players, ostensibly with Crochet at the top of the list. And he put a timeline on a potential agreement.

“There’s definitely extension conversations going on,” Kennedy said (via Chris Cotillo of MassLive). “I think those will heat up as we get into spring training.”

Extension talks have been going on between the Red Sox and Crochet since at least early January, as reported by Cotillo. So, it’s got to be a positive sign that they’re still ongoing and Kennedy seems confident about the two sides coming together before the season. It would’ve been a worse sign if Kennedy hemmed and hawed and said something along the lines of, “Well we want to re-sign Garrett but this is a business and we’ll see how it goes.”

Of course, this is the Red Sox of the 2020s. So, we’ll believe they’re signing a high-end starting pitcher to a long-term deal when we see it. But it’s promising that the Red Sox view Crochet as not just a stopgap starter for 2025, but a key part of their future.

