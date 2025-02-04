Kendrick Bourne is on the recruiting trail with Rams’ Cooper Kupp

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced on X that the Rams have informed him they will be looking to trade him during the off-season.

Kupp has racked up 634 catches, 7,776 yards, and 57 touchdowns in 104 career games for the Rams. But he’s now 31 years old and the injuries are piling up, as Kupp has missed at least five games in each of the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua has arguably surpassed Kupp as the Ram’s No. 1 receiver in his second season.

Despite all that, Kupp could make an immediate impact on a young and largely underwhelming Patriots receiving corps. While he may not be the same player as he was during his historic 2021 season, Kupp’s 2024 numbers (67-710-6) show that he can still be productive when healthy.

Kupp outperformed all Patriots receivers in 2024, despite playing only 12 games. DeMario Douglas led the Pats with 66 catches, 621 yards, and three touchdowns, while playing all 17 games.

So, it makes perfect sense why Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne took to X in a subtle attempt to personally recruit Kupp to New England:

I ain’t no GM or nothing but I can promise anyone this money is gonna be worth it!!!!!!! https://t.co/mc6KXVkLbY — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) February 4, 2025

Kupp certainly makes sense for the Patriots, who desperately need established talent at wide receiver. But Kupp also said on X that, “[the Rams] will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships.” The Patriots are rebuilding, and though they have quarterback Drake Maye in place and the No. 4 pick in the 2025 draft, they’re likely still a ways away from Super Bowl contention.

Overall, Kupp would be a big addition to the Patriots. But considering their rebuilding status, Kupp alone wouldn’t make the Patriots Super Bowl-caliber overnight, and the Rams have promised him to send him to a contending team. So, it would be surprising if the Rams shipped Kupp to New England.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.