Chris Simms: I couldn’t be more impressed with what I saw from Drake Maye

Live from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX, Chris Simms of NBC Sports answered for his criticism of Drake Maye during the draft process and admitted he couldn’t be more impressed with the former UNC QB.

Drake Maye vs. Bo Nix is a tough one for me…

Chris Simms:

I got a lot more hits than I got misses. That’s what I will say to defend myself there. But Drake Maye, I mean, couldn’t be more impressed with what I saw. I don’t think I was wrong with what I saw in college. It worried me. It was a horrible pro day. A Po Day where I would say, nobody goes in the first round throwing the ball like that.

Scott Zolak:

Thank you. I said that. He hit the wall on the one.

Chris Simms:

Exactly. The ball was helicopters. You don’t see that. Then when you watch the film, you would see throws where you go, wow, that’s amazing. But then you see 4 throws and you’d go that’s amazingly horrible. Right? So that’s where I didn’t know where to go with it. But he cleaned up his mechanics and he’s an incredible athlete. I think you guys know he’s obviously smart and hardworking and doing all that. So, he’s on the up and up. The Patriots got to be pumped with what they got.

Marc Bertrand:

You’re preaching to the choir about pre-draft stuff. I hate pre-draft stuff. You can rarely look at it and know for sure if a guy is going to pan out.

…

Marc Bertrand:

You had your top 6, which was Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Drake Maye. Are you reshuffling the deck now? You putting them in a different order? Where do you put Drake Maye is my question.

Chris Simms:

First off, it’s just year 1. So, this story is not told or done yet. Let’s wait till we get year 4-5 and we start to see these players and what they really are. But if I had to re-rank them, I would put Jayden Daniels one and then I’d probably still put Caleb two and Drake May three, but that be close. I’d like to think about that a little bit actually. Hold on a second, I’m wrong there. I would do Bo Nix. I’m in love with Caleb Williams’ talent and what he does. That was a tough situation. It was a crappy offense. He will be much better, so I’m still going to believe in that process and what I went there. Bo Nix and Drake Maye that’d be a close one.

Listen to the full segment!

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.