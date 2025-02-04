Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Chris Simms: I couldn’t be more impressed with what I saw from Drake Maye

Live from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX, Chris Simms of NBC Sports answered for his criticism of Drake Maye during the draft process and admitted he couldn’t be more impressed with the former UNC QB.

Drake Maye vs. Bo Nix is a tough one for me…

Chris Simms: 

I got a lot more hits than I got misses. That’s what I will say to defend myself there. But Drake Maye, I mean, couldn’t be more impressed with what I saw. I don’t think I was wrong with what I saw in college. It worried me. It was a horrible pro day. A Po Day where I would say, nobody goes in the first round throwing the ball like that. 

Scott Zolak: 

Thank you. I said that. He hit the wall on the one. 

Chris Simms: 

Exactly. The ball was helicopters. You don’t see that. Then when you watch the film, you would see throws where you go, wow, that’s amazing. But then you see 4 throws and you’d go that’s amazingly horrible. Right? So that’s where I didn’t know where to go with it. But he cleaned up his mechanics and he’s an incredible athlete. I think you guys know he’s obviously smart and hardworking and doing all that. So, he’s on the up and up. The Patriots got to be pumped with what they got. 

Marc Bertrand: 

You’re preaching to the choir about pre-draft stuff. I hate pre-draft stuff. You can rarely look at it and know for sure if a guy is going to pan out. 

… 

Marc Bertrand: 

You had your top 6, which was Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Drake Maye. Are you reshuffling the deck now? You putting them in a different order? Where do you put Drake Maye is my question. 

Chris Simms: 

First off, it’s just year 1. So, this story is not told or done yet. Let’s wait till we get year 4-5 and we start to see these players and what they really are. But if I had to re-rank them, I would put Jayden Daniels one and then I’d probably still put Caleb two and Drake May three, but that be close. I’d like to think about that a little bit actually. Hold on a second, I’m wrong there. I would do Bo Nix. I’m in love with Caleb Williams’ talent and what he does. That was a tough situation. It was a crappy offense. He will be much better, so I’m still going to believe in that process and what I went there. Bo Nix and Drake Maye that’d be a close one. 

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.

Fourthought: On Josh McDaniels, Jayson Tatum, Brad Marchand and the Red Sox

The concept of Fourthought, of course, is to sprinkle the proverbial infield. And so, this Wednesday, we give you some more focused items on Josh McDaniels, Jayson Tatum and Brad Marchand – and one bigger observation on the Red Sox.

We’ll start with McDaniels.

Just when you thought the Patriots were turning a new page and starting an entirely new era in their history, here comes McDaniels to ride the Ferris Wheel now stationed on Route 1, otherwise knows as the job of offensive coordinator; every few seconds, someone new comes through. In this case, someone new is actually some one old or, more specifically, someone familiar. In the last five years, the Patriots have now cycled though McDaniels (in then his second stint), Matt Patricia, Bill O’Brien (in his second stint), Alex Van Pelt and now, again, McDaniels (in his third stint). This isn’t any reflection on McDaniels so much at it is evidence that the decision makers in Foxboro are terrified (and unwilling?) to venture outside of their comfort zone, and that’s true whether we’re talking about Bill Belichick or Robert and Jonathan Kraft.

Seriously. Look at that list. The only outsider hired in that group was Van Pelt – and only after the Patriots went through 10-12 options, some of whom turned them down.

Does that mean McDaniels is a bad hire? No. But it does mean we can question the motives. Between them, Mac Jones and Drake Maye have now played four seasons in Foxboro and had four offensive coordinators in four years – five in five overall if you count Jones’ first season in Jacksonville. Of course, what happens to Jones is of little consequence to the Patriots fans anymore, but what is happening to Maye should give you pause.

Maye, after all, was drafted on April 25 of last year, less than nine months ago. Children have been both conceived and born in that window, and Maye – himself a relative infant – is already on his second head coach and second offensive coordinator. Nine months. The good news? As our colleague and contributor Greg Bedard has pointed out, McDaniels has every chance to be a long-term solution. But in the short term, is McDaniels going to change the offense back to the same system he ran under Tom Brady? Does that mean Maye has to start over again? Or will the opposite happen, McDaniels instead becoming the one to adapt to his new quarterback so that Maye’s experiences under Van Pelt be built upon and preserved?

In the end, here’s the point: as the NFL has developed and advanced in recent years, the Patriots have too often seemed interested in just getting back to where they were. Do you understand the difference? The league, like everything, is ever-involving. If and when the Patriots get back to whether they were in, say 2021, the league will be in 2025 , 2026, or 2027. Jayden Daniels is now the hottest thing in the league, a rookie quarterback with a 14-5 record and a place in the NFC Championship Game.

If this all sounds like an indictment of McDaniels, it really isn’t. It’s more of an indictment on what the Patriots have allowed themselves to deteriorate into, which is an operation that has frequently rivaled Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

  • Jayson Tatum

    Jayson Tatum and Onyeka Okongwu tussle over a rebound.

    Jayson Tatum and Onyeka Okongwu tussle over a rebound. (USA Today/Brian Fluharty)

    OK, I admit it: I, like many, would like Jayson Tatum to be demonstrative or, really, assertive. So when Tatum tangled with Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu for a rebound in Saturday’s eventual loss to the Atlanta Hawks, in initially felt like a jolt of lightning. Well after the whistle blew, Tatum wrestled over the ball with Okongwu in what felt like a relatively needless, territorial tussle. Nonetheless, it was good to see.

    What happened next, of course, left one to wonder whether it got Tatum off his game – at least a little. Tatum’s first two shot attempts following the confrontation with Okongwu were both three pointers – and they were both on the heavier side. The first of the two missed the rim entirely and nearly took down the backboard; the second thumped on the back of the rim. You can see them both here:

    After the game, Tatum was asked about the confrontation with Gary Washburn and offered this:

    “Honestly, I probably did that for you,” Tatum said. “I thought you’d probably like that, me being angry and sh–. But it was fun, a little tussle, I think the fans enjoyed it.”

    To Tatum’s credit, he has often been quite honest about his disposition. He has noted for instance, that he doesn’t exude the ferocity of someone like Kevin Garnett. If Saturday was an attempt at Tatum showing his fire – and that’s OK – it seemed to have an adverse effect on his play, at least for a spurt. In the end, how he plays on the floor is more important. And if that means being more like Tim Duncan than Garnett, well, so be it. He is who he is.

  • Brad Marchand

    Aug 26, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and right wing Chris Wagner (14) react on the bench during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    Aug 26, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and right wing Chris Wagner (14) react on the bench during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    That photo above? It’s from 2020. But in a pinch, it was the most recent, best photo I could find of Brad Marchand sitting on the bench during a game. And it kind of makes sense. Marchand has been a whirling dervish during his NHL career, a player whom you must always keep an eye on anytime he’s on the ice. It’s where he has always done his best most entertaining work.

    But on Saturday, Marchand was the on the bench when the Bruins went to overtime against the Ottawa Senators after blowing a 5-3 lead en route to a 6-5 defeat. And he stayed there. After the game, interimn coach Joe Sacco was asked whether Marchand had a physical problem and answered rather succinctly, as show here:

    To his credit, Marchand said the right things after the game, saying that a player must earn the right to play in overtime. But with the Bruins having just ended a six-game losing streak before the slip-up, Sacco was clearly trying to send a message – to Marchand, to the team, or both. It’s not often that a team captain gets singled by out a coach, so good for Sacco for setting a standard. Marchand is in the final year of his contract and has seemingly been in the midst of everything this year, both bad and good. Bruins team president Cam Neely recently noted that the disappointing Bruins may have to “re-tool” at the trading deadline, which could, theoretically, put Marchand in trade discussions. His departure would put a ceremonial end (if nothing else) to the era defined by Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Zdeno Chara, who backboned the team during three trips to the Stanley Cup finals.

  • The Red Sox

     

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 15: Tanner Scott #66 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 15, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 15: Tanner Scott #66 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 15, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    So what’s worse: the Red Sox getting outbid for someone like Juan Soto? or the Red Sox never having a chance and losing out on someone like Roki Sasaki?

    In the case of the former, Soto was a true free agent who drew bids from the biggest financial powers in baseball before setting on a $765 million contract from the New York Mets? In the case of the latter, Sasaki cost next to nothing during a controlled bidding process that put all 30 teams in the majors on level ground. In both cases, the Red Sox ended up empty-handed.

    All of that brings us to Tanner Scott, a left-handed reliever who recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after at least one report that the Red Sox offered him more money. The Red Sox have denied this, which should absolutely be noted. But it should also be noted that the Red Sox’ biggest move this season was a trade for left-hander Garrett Crochet, whom the team acquired in a trade. The point is that Crochet didn’t choose the Red Sox, though that could change if and when he agrees to a long-term extension.

    Again, here’s the point: are the Red Sox are appealing as destination as they have been in the past? Indisputably, the answer is no. The Sox’ biggest free-agent signing thus far has been right-hander Walker Buehler on a one-year, $21.05 million contract, an arranged marriage. The Sox and Buehler (who is rebounding from surgery and pitched well in the postseason) are both using each other – the Red Sox’ without any long-term risk and Buehler for the right to get back on the market – which is fine. But if further amplifies the point that the Red Sox have seemingly no interest in signing megadeals, at least to pitchers, which strips them of one major advantage that they have over most teams in baseball: their financial might.

    Can the Sox win any way? Let’s see. They’re definitely better than they were at the end of 2024.

    How much better remains to be seen.

