The ‘Modern-day Beanpot Dynasty’ dethroned: Boston College walks to Beanpot final with 8-2 victory over Northeastern

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 3: Eamon Powell #2 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates his goal against the Northeastern Huskies during the first period with Mike Posma #12, Michael Hagens #11, Will Vote #22 and Jake Sondreal #25 during NCAA hockey in the semifinals of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Boston College re-asserted why they are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, blowing out Northeastern by an 8-2 final to advance to the finals of the 2025 Beanpot tournament.

Just 43 seconds into the game, Teddy Stiga walked into the Huskies’ zone and ripped the first Eagle shot of the game over the glove side shoulder of Northeastern netminder Cameron Whitehead. The game remained at 1-0 until the 13:59 mark when Connor Joyce got his first goal of the season to extend the Eagle lead to two.

However, the Huskies began to battle back just a minute and a half later as freshman Ben Poitras tipped a Jackson Dorrington shot from the point to register his first collegiate goal – Husky defender Seth Constance got the secondary assist on the play, his first collegiate point. However, Boston College captain Eamon Powel once again gave BC the two goal lead with just a minute and a half to go in the period. The first period ended with the Eagles up 3-1.

The second period began just as quickly for the Eagles as the first, Ryan Leonard made a beautiful pass to set up Lukas Gustafsson on the backdoor looking at a wide open net, just 35 seconds into the frame — same as the first, it was the team’s first shot of the game. The onslaught of goals continued as Aram Minnetian extended the lead to 5-1 at the 17:31 sending many Northeastern fans headed for the doors.

The third period saw three more Eagle’s goals from Andre Gasseau, Ryan Leonard, and James Hagens. The Huskies got a goal from Dylan Hryckowian to add a second Northeastern score to the board, but, in the end, the Eagles will face BU in hopes of winning their first Beanpot since 2016.

Jacob Fowler was excellent on the night, stopping 28-of-30 shots on net. His counterpart Cameron Whitehead stopped a less than stellar 23-of-31 shots. Northeastern will miss the Beanpot final for the first time in six years and will not be afforded the opportunity to try to defend their two-time tournament title streak.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.