Ryan Leaf: What separates Drake Maye and Caleb Williams right now

So, Drake Maye lost a lot of games this year and Caleb Williams lost a lot of games this year. The guy in the middle, of course, obviously had a great year, but the view of Caleb Williams and the view of Drake Maye seem pretty different. A lot of people are down on Caleb Williams and are saying this isn’t going to work.

A lot of people are also saying hey, Drake Maye, he’s really good and the foundation is there. How does Caleb Williams bounce back in your mind and does situation, coaching, and environment have a huge impact on whether or not his career works out or not?

Ben Johnson’s going to be a big answer to that. I do think this, if you can find a head coach who is an offensive play caller and he’s really good at it and there in turn makes your quarterback really good at it, you can find consistency over a long period of time where you’re not losing this offensive play caller. You know you have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. They found the right fit there. Those two can go on forever, never worrying about whether an offensive coordinator moves on or leaves.

And I think that’s what every team’s trying to look for. Look at what Tampa’s done with a defensive minded head coach and both of their great offensive play callers who have transformed Baker Mayfield have both left now. That’s always a risk you take when you hire a defensive minded head coach. Which New England did with Mike Vrabel. I think it’s a good fit. It’s the Patriot Way.

But for Caleb Williams, this is your third offensive system within a year. I know exactly what that’s like. My head coach was fired in Week 5. New head coach in year 2. You want consistency, you do. For whatever it’s worth, and it’s going to be a new offense for Drake Maye, there is some consistency when it’s Josh McDaniels. There’s consistency with him being a New England Patriot, for whatever that’s worth, that has to feel like something completely different than what Caleb Williams is going through.

I would say one more thing about that. Williams didn’t throw any interceptions for that whole losing streak almost until like the second to last game. For me, it just showed that he wasn’t willing to take a lot of risks. What Drake Maye showed is that he’s willing to take risks to learn to get better, and I think that is what distances himself away from Caleb Williams right now and that understanding.

