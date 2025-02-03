Ryan Leaf: What separates Drake Maye and Caleb Williams right now
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf joined Zolak & Bertrand on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX to break down the biggest different between Drake Maye and Caleb Williams right now.
Maye was willing to take risks…
Marc Bertrand:
So, Drake Maye lost a lot of games this year and Caleb Williams lost a lot of games this year. The guy in the middle, of course, obviously had a great year, but the view of Caleb Williams and the view of Drake Maye seem pretty different. A lot of people are down on Caleb Williams and are saying this isn’t going to work.
A lot of people are also saying hey, Drake Maye, he’s really good and the foundation is there. How does Caleb Williams bounce back in your mind and does situation, coaching, and environment have a huge impact on whether or not his career works out or not?
Ryan Leaf:
Ben Johnson’s going to be a big answer to that. I do think this, if you can find a head coach who is an offensive play caller and he’s really good at it and there in turn makes your quarterback really good at it, you can find consistency over a long period of time where you’re not losing this offensive play caller. You know you have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. They found the right fit there. Those two can go on forever, never worrying about whether an offensive coordinator moves on or leaves.
And I think that’s what every team’s trying to look for. Look at what Tampa’s done with a defensive minded head coach and both of their great offensive play callers who have transformed Baker Mayfield have both left now. That’s always a risk you take when you hire a defensive minded head coach. Which New England did with Mike Vrabel. I think it’s a good fit. It’s the Patriot Way.
But for Caleb Williams, this is your third offensive system within a year. I know exactly what that’s like. My head coach was fired in Week 5. New head coach in year 2. You want consistency, you do. For whatever it’s worth, and it’s going to be a new offense for Drake Maye, there is some consistency when it’s Josh McDaniels. There’s consistency with him being a New England Patriot, for whatever that’s worth, that has to feel like something completely different than what Caleb Williams is going through.
I would say one more thing about that. Williams didn’t throw any interceptions for that whole losing streak almost until like the second to last game. For me, it just showed that he wasn’t willing to take a lot of risks. What Drake Maye showed is that he’s willing to take risks to learn to get better, and I think that is what distances himself away from Caleb Williams right now and that understanding.
Listen to the full segment!
Great Moments in Boston Duck Boat Parade History
The City of Boston will celebrate the Boston Celtics NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks with another Boston Duck Boat Parade Friday. It’ll be the first time the duck boats have been called to duty since the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019.
Boston Duck Boat Parade Route
By now you should be used to this. This ain’t our first rodeo. But just in case you’re new to the duck boat parade, this year’s parade will begin at TD Garden at 11AM. The duck boats will head to City Hall Plaza before reaching Boston Common on Tremont Street. The parade ends on Boylston Street near the Hynes Convention Center.
Why the wait until Friday?
The heat in Boston over the next 3 days will be intense. Forecasters are calling for temperatures to hover around the mid 90s today, tomorrow and Thursday. By Friday, temps should cool off a bit. The high forecasted for the parade Friday is below 80.
The history of the Boston Duck Boat Parade
Boston Duck Tours have brought the boats to the Garden now a dozen times. The first Boston duck boat parade was for the New England Patriots when a young Tom Brady helped the Pats win their first Super Bowl. Since then Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fans have lined the streets of Boston to watch their champs ride by on the former army vehicles.
Take a look back at some of these memorable moments from duck boat parades of years gone by.
Jacoby Ellsbury (R) of the Boston Red Sox waves from one of the duck boats as they make their way down Boylston Street where fans gathered for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins cheer during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft and vice chairman Jonathan Kraft ride in the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Dave Gott, Mike Cuthbertson and Fred Kapala celebrate the New England Patriot's Super Bowl victory during the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots does push ups during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
A banner hangs from the State House during the New England Patriot's' Victory Parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox left fielder Manny Ramirez celebrates during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans cheer during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins raises the Stanley Cup during a victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Tim Thomas and Zdeno Chara, both of the Boston Bruins, reacts to cheers at a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks to his float while wearing a wrestling belt during the World Series victory parade at Fenway Park on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Jonathan Papelbon of Boston Red Sox participates in a parade during a World Series celebration on October 30, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi flashes a victory sign during a celebratory parade February 3, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots celebrated their second championship in three years today with a parade through the streets of Boston. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins react during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins reacts to cheers during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics holds his MVP trophy during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Claude Julien of the Boston Bruins reacts to cheers during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara, Jeremy Jacobs, and Cam Neely, of the Boston Bruins react to cheers during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Fans cheer during a New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates on a float during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
The New England Patriots victory parade makes its way down Boylston St. on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz during the Rolling Rally victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Getty Images)
Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots kisses his son Benjamin during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Duck boats assemble at Fenway Park before the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
A fan holds a sign that reads "Tom's the Goat, Roger the Joke" during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes #5 of the Boston Red Sox lays the World Series trophy and the 'Boston Strong 617' jersey onto the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox ride in duck boats on Tremont Street past Park Street Church during the Boston Red Sox Victory Parade on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Duck boats carrying members of the Boston Red Sox make their way down the Charles River during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes (L) and Ken Casey of the Drop Kick Murphys perform for the crowd before the Red Sox players board the duck boats for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox acknowledges fans during the 2018 World Series victory parade on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to fans during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Scott Zolak, broadcaster and retired New England Patriots quarterback, celebrates during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich reacts to the crowd during the Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
Field goal kicker Adam Vinatieri hoists the Super Bowl trophy following their Super Bowl victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Darren McCollester/Getty Images
Police on bicycles check the parade route before the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Duck boats line up on Lansdwone Street before the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series parade outside of Fenway Park on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots, center, celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots celebrate, right, celebrates with Joe Thuney #62 on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jonathan Papelbon of Boston Red Sox participates in a parade during a World Series celebration on October 30, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jacoby Ellsbury (R) of the Boston Red Sox waves from one of the duck boats as they make their way down Boylston Street where fans gathered for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
New England Patriots Tedy Bruschi (L) and winning field goal kicker Adam Vinatieri (holding trophy) wave to the crowd February 5, 2002 following a Superbowl Victory parade in Boston, MA. The Patriots beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams Sunday in New Orleans. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Dave Gott, Mike Cuthbertson and Fred Kapala celebrate the New England Patriot's Super Bowl victory during the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtic smokes a cigar during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans cheer during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell of the Boston Celtics celebrate during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks to his float while wearing a wrestling belt during the World Series victory parade at Fenway Park on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox pitchers Pedro Martinez (C) and Derek Lowe (L) celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Fans cheer during a New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
The New England Patriots victory parade makes its way down Boylston St. on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots does push ups during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes #5 of the Boston Red Sox lays the World Series trophy and the 'Boston Strong 617' jersey onto the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Red Sox left fielder Manny Ramirez celebrates during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox World Series Trophies on display at Fenway Park before the Victory Parade around Boston on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox center fielder Johnny Damon celebrates during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins raises the Stanley Cup during a victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Fans cheer Boston Red Sox players during the Rolling Rally victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Getty Images)
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Milan Lucic of the Boston Bruins holds the Stanley Cup up to the cheering fans during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Jonathan Papelbon of Boston Red Sox participates in a parade during a World Series celebration on October 30, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins react during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi flashes a victory sign during a celebratory parade February 3, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots celebrated their second championship in three years today with a parade through the streets of Boston. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins cheer during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics holds his MVP trophy during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft and vice chairman Jonathan Kraft ride in the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara, Jeremy Jacobs, and Cam Neely, of the Boston Bruins react to cheers during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
A banner hangs from the State House during the New England Patriot's' Victory Parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Tim Thomas and Zdeno Chara, both of the Boston Bruins, reacts to cheers at a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots kisses his son Benjamin during a Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins react during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
A fan holds a sign that reads "Tom's the Goat, Roger the Joke" during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins reacts to cheers during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox ride in duck boats on Tremont Street past Park Street Church during the Boston Red Sox Victory Parade on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Claude Julien of the Boston Bruins reacts to cheers during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates on a float during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox acknowledges fans during the 2018 World Series victory parade on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz during the Rolling Rally victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Getty Images)
Scott Zolak, broadcaster and retired New England Patriots quarterback, celebrates during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Field goal kicker Adam Vinatieri hoists the Super Bowl trophy following their Super Bowl victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Darren McCollester/Getty Images
Duck boats assemble at Fenway Park before the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots, center, celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Duck boats carrying members of the Boston Red Sox make their way down the Charles River during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Jonathan Papelbon of Boston Red Sox participates in a parade during a World Series celebration on October 30, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots Tedy Bruschi (L) and winning field goal kicker Adam Vinatieri (holding trophy) wave to the crowd February 5, 2002 following a Superbowl Victory parade in Boston, MA. The Patriots beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams Sunday in New Orleans. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes (L) and Ken Casey of the Drop Kick Murphys perform for the crowd before the Red Sox players board the duck boats for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtic smokes a cigar during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to fans during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell of the Boston Celtics celebrate during the Boston Celtics Victory Parade on June 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusettes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich reacts to the crowd during the Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox pitchers Pedro Martinez (C) and Derek Lowe (L) celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox World Series Trophies on display at Fenway Park before the Victory Parade around Boston on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Police on bicycles check the parade route before the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox center fielder Johnny Damon celebrates during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Duck boats line up on Lansdwone Street before the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series parade outside of Fenway Park on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Fans cheer Boston Red Sox players during the Rolling Rally victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Getty Images)
Milan Lucic of the Boston Bruins holds the Stanley Cup up to the cheering fans during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots celebrate, right, celebrates with Joe Thuney #62 on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins react during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jacoby Ellsbury (R) of the Boston Red Sox waves from one of the duck boats as they make their way down Boylston Street where fans gathered for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins cheer during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft and vice chairman Jonathan Kraft ride in the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Dave Gott, Mike Cuthbertson and Fred Kapala celebrate the New England Patriot's Super Bowl victory during the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
A banner hangs from the State House during the New England Patriot's' Victory Parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans cheer during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Tim Thomas and Zdeno Chara, both of the Boston Bruins, reacts to cheers at a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks to his float while wearing a wrestling belt during the World Series victory parade at Fenway Park on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Fans of the Boston Bruins react during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins reacts to cheers during a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Claude Julien of the Boston Bruins reacts to cheers during the Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Fans cheer during a New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates on a float during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
The New England Patriots victory parade makes its way down Boylston St. on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz during the Rolling Rally victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Getty Images)
Duck boats assemble at Fenway Park before the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes #5 of the Boston Red Sox lays the World Series trophy and the 'Boston Strong 617' jersey onto the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate during a World Series victory parade October 30, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four straight games to take the teams first World Series since 1918. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Duck boats carrying members of the Boston Red Sox make their way down the Charles River during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes (L) and Ken Casey of the Drop Kick Murphys perform for the crowd before the Red Sox players board the duck boats for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski yells to fans during the New England Patriots victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich reacts to the crowd during the Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images)
Police on bicycles check the parade route before the New England Patriots victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Duck boats line up on Lansdwone Street before the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series parade outside of Fenway Park on October 31, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots celebrate, right, celebrates with Joe Thuney #62 on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jacoby Ellsbury (R) of the Boston Red Sox waves from one of the duck boats as they make their way down Boylston Street where fans gathered for the World Series victory parade for the Boston Red Sox on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gail Oskin/Getty Images)
Dave Gott, Mike Cuthbertson and Fred Kapala celebrate the New England Patriot's Super Bowl victory during the Super Bowl victory parade February 8, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox fans cheer during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks to his float while wearing a wrestling belt during the World Series victory parade at Fenway Park on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Fans cheer during a New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on February 4, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
The New England Patriots victory parade makes its way down Boylston St. on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Jonny Gomes #5 of the Boston Red Sox lays the World Series trophy and the 'Boston Strong 617' jersey onto the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street during the World Series victory parade on November 2, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.