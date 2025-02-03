Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Ryan Leaf: What separates Drake Maye and Caleb Williams right now

Author Tyler Milliken

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf joined Zolak & Bertrand on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX to break down the biggest different between Drake Maye and Caleb Williams right now.

Maye was willing to take risks…

Marc Bertrand:

So, Drake Maye lost a lot of games this year and Caleb Williams lost a lot of games this year. The guy in the middle, of course, obviously had a great year, but the view of Caleb Williams and the view of Drake Maye seem pretty different. A lot of people are down on Caleb Williams and are saying this isn’t going to work.

A lot of people are also saying hey, Drake Maye, he’s really good and the foundation is there. How does Caleb Williams bounce back in your mind and does situation, coaching, and environment have a huge impact on whether or not his career works out or not?

Ryan Leaf:

Ben Johnson’s going to be a big answer to that. I do think this, if you can find a head coach who is an offensive play caller and he’s really good at it and there in turn makes your quarterback really good at it, you can find consistency over a long period of time where you’re not losing this offensive play caller. You know you have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. They found the right fit there. Those two can go on forever, never worrying about whether an offensive coordinator moves on or leaves.

And I think that’s what every team’s trying to look for. Look at what Tampa’s done with a defensive minded head coach and both of their great offensive play callers who have transformed Baker Mayfield have both left now. That’s always a risk you take when you hire a defensive minded head coach. Which New England did with Mike Vrabel. I think it’s a good fit. It’s the Patriot Way.

But for Caleb Williams, this is your third offensive system within a year. I know exactly what that’s like. My head coach was fired in Week 5. New head coach in year 2. You want consistency, you do. For whatever it’s worth, and it’s going to be a new offense for Drake Maye, there is some consistency when it’s Josh McDaniels. There’s consistency with him being a New England Patriot, for whatever that’s worth, that has to feel like something completely different than what Caleb Williams is going through.

I would say one more thing about that. Williams didn’t throw any interceptions for that whole losing streak almost until like the second to last game. For me, it just showed that he wasn’t willing to take a lot of risks. What Drake Maye showed is that he’s willing to take risks to learn to get better, and I think that is what distances himself away from Caleb Williams right now and that understanding.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Drake Maye

Listen to the full segment!

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.

Great Moments in Boston Duck Boat Parade History

The City of Boston will celebrate the Boston Celtics NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks with another Boston Duck Boat Parade Friday. It’ll be the first time the duck boats have been called to duty since the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019.

Boston Duck Boat Parade Route

By now you should be used to this. This ain’t our first rodeo. But just in case you’re new to the duck boat parade, this year’s parade will begin at TD Garden at 11AM. The duck boats will head to City Hall Plaza before reaching Boston Common on Tremont Street. The parade ends on Boylston Street near the Hynes Convention Center.

Why the wait until Friday?

The heat in Boston over the next 3 days will be intense. Forecasters are calling for temperatures to hover around the mid 90s today, tomorrow and Thursday. By Friday, temps should cool off a bit. The high forecasted for the parade Friday is below 80.

The history of the Boston Duck Boat Parade

Boston Duck Tours have brought the boats to the Garden now a dozen times. The first Boston duck boat parade was for the New England Patriots when a young Tom Brady helped the Pats win their first Super Bowl. Since then Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fans have lined the streets of Boston to watch their champs ride by on the former army vehicles.

Take a look back at some of these memorable moments from duck boat parades of years gone by.

Get The 98.5 The Sports Hub Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Stay up to date with the latest Boston sports news and analysis, local events, exclusive contests, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Tyler Milliken
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Patriots

Load More