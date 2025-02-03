Red Sox reportedly among finalists for Alex Bregman in free agency

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros throws to first base in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on September 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are still in the running for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

While it certainly seems like Boston won’t rise above the level of “interest,” which has been too common of a theme in recent years, a notable report has the team still at the table for Bregman’s services. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers “loom as co-favorites” for Bregman, who reportedly has seen “no movement” in his talks to re-sign with the Houston Astros.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe had recently reported that the Red Sox weren’t interested in going beyond four years in a contract with Bregman, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan described the Red Sox as not “particularly likely to happen.” Meanwhile, the Astros reportedly have a six-year deal on the table, and Jon Heyman reports at the New York Post that Bregman has a “lucrative six-year offer (with an opt-out after the first year) from a team that may not be not be high on his list.”

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Alex Bregman

The Tigers agreed to a deal to bring back starter Jack Flaherty on Sunday, so it’s unclear whether they’re also ready to take the plunge on Bregman. But based on the collective reporting, the Red Sox may need to extend themselves to a six-year deal in order to land Bregman.

Despite his offensive decline in recent seasons, Bregman’s defense, positional versatility, leadership qualities, and winning pedigree would provide a lot of value to his new club. Especially for a Red Sox team that has made the playoffs only once in the past six seasons.

But the Red Sox, ostensibly, don’t seem willing to pay for the back-end of a six-year deal for Bregman as he plays into his late-30s. Unless Bregman really wants to come to Boston and is willing to take a shorter-term deal, the Red Sox may have to look elsewhere for impactful infield help.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.