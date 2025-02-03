Patriots 2025 pre-draft meeting tracker

Tracking which players the New England Patriots have reportedly met with ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Throughout the pre-draft process, there are multiple opportunities for teams to meet with the players they’ll be choosing between when the draft rolls around in late April. That includes events like showcase games and the NFL Combine, as well as chances for the players to visit teams at their facilities.

While these meetings aren’t always a perfect indication of who a team will draft, they can be useful as a general guide of the kinds of players a team is considering drafting.

In the past, there wasn’t much correlation between the Patriots’ meetings and their draft picks (although meetings would sometimes come out after the draft). Last year saw a notable shift as the Patriots had reported pre-draft meetings with five of their eight draft picks (Drake Maye, Caedan Wallace, Javon Baker, Joe Milton, and Jaheim Bell).

Will that trend continue this year? We’ll be keeping track of all of the reported Patriots’ pre-draft meetings throughout the process. This will be a running list of meetings that have been made public (sorted by position) so be sure to check back regularly for updates.

Quarterbacks

No reported meetings so far…

Running backs

R.J. Harvey, UCF (Senior Bowl)

“Harvey projects to be a change-of-pace RB2 for an NFL offense that runs inside zone, pin-pull, and duo concepts. His patience and ability to manipulate second-level defenders by pressing running lanes and escaping is impressive. The lack of long speed and chasing the big plays on the perimeter will keep him regulated as a rotational RB rather than the lead dog in the clubhouse.” (Source)

Marcus Yarns, Delaware (Senior Bowl)

“Yarns is a dynamic running back with good quickness, vision, and elusiveness in tight spaces. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, he is of average height but below-average weight for the position. His lean frame supports his agility and linear speed, making him a dangerous weapon in space.” (Source)

Josh Williams, LSU (Shrine Bowl)

“Williams is an instinctual back who has a natural skill set that could be a valuable piece of running back room in the NFL…Williams’ biggest concern as a player has to do with some athletic limitations. Williams profiles to be a quicker-than-fast player. While he can create for himself, there may be limitations on his ability to create the big play.” (Source)

Treshaun Ward, Boston College (Tropical Bowl)

Was a dual-purpose back for Boston College in 2024, with 406 yards rushing and 268 receiving in 11 games. Prior to BC, Ward played a contributing role at Florida State (2019-2022) and Kansas State (2023).

Wide receivers

Pat Bryant, Illinois (Senior Bowl)

“Bryant projects to be able to fill roles as both an outside big-bodied target and as a slot role for an offense. His upside is a go-to big-bodied receiver for offense as he has a good combination of size and athleticism and is a smooth route-runner who plays the ball aggressively in the air. The combination of height, speed, ball skills, and physicality will help him find success in the league.” (Source)

Tai Felton, Maryland (Senior Bowl)

“Felton projects as a featured weapon in an NFL offense that can succeed at a variety of depths. Easy man separator with excellent instincts against zone. Felton’s YAC ability and top-end speed will expand a playbook at his size, as well. His experience and production at the P4 level will also hold weight for teams as a WR1.” (Source)

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (Senior Bowl)

“Jayden Higgins is a possession receiver who can align at the X, Z, and slot positions. Expectations would place him in the WR3/4 role with opportunities to climb the depth chart. His quick route-running abilities will fit well in a West Coast offensive system.” (Source)

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (Senior Bowl)

“Noel is a quick player whose best usage is out of the slot and put into motion. His quickness and zone beating will allow him to find gaps in many defenses, but his play strength and ability after the catch will limit explosive plays at the next level.” (Source)

Jalen Royals, Utah State (Senior Bowl)

“Royals is a position-flexible receiver with long speed and dynamism desired in big-play weapons. Royals projects as a starting Z-receiver who can bump into the slot against favorable matchups.” (Source)

Kyle Williams, Washington State (Senior Bowl)

“Williams is a great athlete with surprising nuance to his route tree who suffered from poor quarterback play or his season could have been even bigger in 2024. He projects as an alignment-versatile receiver with an ability to win on the outside who is very intriguing for NFL success.” (Source)

Arian Smith, Georgia (Senior Bowl)

One of the fastest receivers in the draft. Smith is a big-play threat who averaged 17 yards per catch on 48 catches last year – his only year as a full-time contributor for Georgia. He’ll need to round out some of the technical parts of his game, mainly route running, at the next level.

Tight ends

Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech (Senior Bowl)

“Hawes currently projects as an in-line tight end whose path to snaps is as a rotational piece as a run blocker.” (Source)

Offensive tackles

Josh Conerly, Oregon: (Senior Bowl)

“Conerly has good athletic ability, recovery skills, and the frame of a starting tackle while turning the corner in his development over the second half of the season that increased his sustain and anchoring skills. Conerly is still very young with the runway and physical tools to start at tackle as a rookie in a zone-based run scheme.” (Source)

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (Senior Bowl)

“Ersery is a long, tactful blocker with good play strength, competitive toughness, and enough athletic ability to stick at tackle in the NFL. However, his upright playing style and average athletic ability likely cap his ceiling as a middle-of-the-pack starter.” (Source)

Anthony Belton, NC State (Senior Bowl)

“Belton has starter-level size, natural power and enough athletic ability to warrant being drafted, but sloppy technique and shaky recovery skills make him a high-variance dart throw worth a shot for a high-end, veteran line room and coaching staff.” (Source)

Marcus Mbow, Purdue (Senior Bowl)

“Mbow brings good quickness and a crafty, refined skill-set that will allow him to compete for a backup role right away at tackle or guard with starter potential during his rookie contract but he will need to bolster his play strength and ability to deal with power before becoming a full-time starter.” (Source)

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College (Senior Bowl)

“Trapilo has the size, craftiness, play strength and anchoring ability to be a high-level backup at tackle or guard right away and compete for a starting right tackle role as a rookie inside a multiple run scheme that majors in zone concepts.” (Source)

Mason Miller, North Dakota State (Hula Bowl)

A three-year starter at North Dakota State, Miller has extensive experience at right tackle and left guard. He was named an FCS All-American this past season.

Interior offensive linemen

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (Senior Bowl)

“Milum is an experienced, skilled run blocker with good play strength and powerful hands to displace and sustain blocks. He excels in pass protection on jump sets with a stout anchor to end reps quickly once latched. His upright playing style, sawed-off build, and mediocre lateral quickness lead to getting caught flat-footed and overextended when being set up by rushers capping his ceiling on true drop-back passes against high-end edge-rushers.” (Source)

Miles Frazier, LSU (Senior Bowl)

“Frazier has below-average movement skills and erratic sustain skills but is a big, strong, experienced guard prospect with impressive proven versatility on his resume and the skills to carve out a role inside a downhill, vertical run scheme.” (Source)

Defensive linemen

Deone Walker, Kentucky (On campus meeting)

“Walker is a supersized, athletic big man who plays in the heart of the defensive front. Walker exploded in 2023 with big-time sack numbers despite his massive frame, but in reality, his value as an NFL talent should be much more rooted in how he can continue to expand his game as a run defender.” (Source)

EDGE rushers

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina (Senior Bowl)

“Kennard can contribute as a third-down or situational pass rusher and has potential to develop as a run defender. Schematically, he’d be best as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts.” (Source)

Jah Joyner, Minnesota (Senior Bowl)

“Joyner is the prototypical NFL edge rusher with the size, strength, length, and pass-rush upside to be an impactful player at the next level. He’s still developing as a run defender and learning to use his length more effectively, but the foundation is there for Joyner to be a good starter in the NFL.” (Source)

RJ Oben, Notre Dame (Senior Bowl)

“Oben touts many of the traits teams look for in a piece along their defensive front. A highly intelligent young man whose work ethic has come up multiple times in conversations with teams, fine-tuning the small details in his game should allow Oben to become a contributor on Sundays.” (Source)

Landon Jackson, Arkansas (Senior Bowl)

“[Jackson] has the makings of being a solid every-down contributor as a traditional defensive end in even fronts or a 4i- to 5-technique in odd fronts. He may not be a perennial Pro Bowler/All-Pro who consistently gets double-digit sacks, but he can be a plus starter teams can win within the NFL.” (Source)

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss (Senior Bowl)

“Umanmielen projects as a designated pass rusher early in his NFL career. His ability to win with angles off the edge and reduce his surface area to play slippery at first contact is a welcomed addition to an NFL pass rush group. He has shown the physical ability to spill runs and hold his own against the run in flashes, but in an aggressive front scheme, he’ll be afforded pass rush opportunities while developing those areas of his game. He should be considered a viable developmental starter with a high floor as a defensive rotational player.” (Source)

B.J. Green, Colorado (Hula Bowl)

Last year Green transferred to Colorado after a successful three years as Arizona State. He was productive on the edge recording 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures in 13 games last year, but he’s a bit of a tweener as an NFL prospect as a 6-foot, 259-pound defensive lineman.

Seth Coleman, Illinois (Hula Bowl)

Coleman was a three-year starter at Illinois where he was used as both a run defender and pass rusher. He’s a punishing hitter whenever he gets to the football. Coleman was a team captain last year, and played through an injury during part of the season.

Linebackers

Eugene Asante, Auburn (Senior Bowl)

“Asante projects best as a WILL or coverage linebacker who plays predominantly against the pass and can threaten opposing quarterbacks with quick blitzes. His athletic ability and speed will be intriguing, but he’s more of a sub-package linebacker.” (Source)

Karene Reid, Utah (Senior Bowl)

“Reid is an active and instinctive ballplayer whose toughness and willingness to mix it up from sideline to sideline has to be appreciated. He projects as a multi-phase contributor whose immediate path to snaps could come as a core special teamer and hybrid second-level defender…Size and length will remain a knock on Reid, but his smarts and instincts at the second level, at times, mask those aspects he simply can’t control.” (Source)

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State (Senior Bowl)

“Martin fits the mold of where the linebacker position is moving at the NFL level. He has the instincts and tackling ability to live at LB on run downs, the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs in space, and the electric trigger and movement skills to live on all three downs at varying depths. Considering his skill set/production in minimal snaps (comparatively to other draft-eligible LBs) Martin has a performance ceiling as lofty as any linebacker in the country and is someone who should be prioritized for teams in need of a dynamic athlete in the middle of a defense.” (Source)

Cody Lindenburg, Minnesota (Senior Bowl)

“Lindenberg projects as a WILL linebacker in the NFL with his coverage upside and pursuit of the football in the run game. If he can improve his ability to stack and shed in the run game, he’ll be a more complete linebacker.” (Source)

Cornerbacks

Tommi Hill, Nebraska (Senior Bowl)

“[Hill’s] injury in 2024 forced him to play tentatively, and he didn’t activate against the run or downhill as quickly as he did in 2023, but the tools are there. His deep and recovery speed also took a hit, but early in the season, he was flying around making plays against Colorado. Although he took a step back due to injury, Hill is an NFL corner, from body type to football IQ, and he possesses the tools to get even better in the NFL.” (Source)

Car’lin Vigers, ULM (Hula Bowl)

Vigers was a three-year starter for the Warhawks, playing mostly cornerback but also spending some time at free safety in 2023. He mostly played zone in college but at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds has the build to handle press man coverage. His performance against Texas back in September is likely to draw attention during the pre-draft process.

Safeties

Keondre Jackson, Illinois State (Senior Bowl)

Jackson is a physical safety who projects to play in the box in the NFL helping to defend the run. Jackson had 4.5 tackles for a loss last year playing on the back end, and also forced two fumbles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia (Senior Bowl)

“Jonas Sanker is a versatile depth safety who can excel in sub-packages and contribute early on special teams. His ability to play both deep safety and nickel makes him a valuable chess piece for defensive coordinators, particularly in schemes that prioritize coverage flexibility. While his tackling consistency and occasional lapses in zone discipline will need attention, his instincts, ball skills, and versatility give him a solid floor as a rotational defensive back with the potential to develop into a more consistent contributor.” (Source)

Maxen Hook, Toledo (Senior Bowl)

“Despite some limitations, Hook enters the NFL as a highly productive, experienced safety who excels in the box and thrives near the ball. He’s a perfect fit for a scheme that leans on his physicality, instincts, and ability to play the run, without asking him to cover large areas in space. With the right system, Hook has the tools to make an impact.” (Source)

Special teams

No reported meetings so far…

