The NHL is finally getting the salary cap boom we’ve been waiting for

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 29: Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins attends the 2023 NHL Draft at the Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The NHL salary cap has been expected to explode for a few years. Now, we know exactly when the boom will take place, and have an idea of the kind of money that teams will be able to spend.

As part of a joint announcement by the league and the players’ association, the NHL salary cap is making a significant jump for at least the next three seasons. The exact figures have yet to be finalized, in part because it’s contingent on the Collective Bargaining Agreement being in effect beyond the 2025-26 season.

But the cap will for sure be on the rise, by a notable amount. The so-called “Upper Limit” (the maximum allowable cap spending) will increase by set amounts over the next three years.

NHL Salary Cap Increases and Upper Limits

2025-26: $7.5 million (projected cap of $95.5 million)

2026-27: $8.5 million (projected cap of $104 million)

2027-28: $9.5 million (projected cap of $113.5 million)

The exact numbers of the upper and lower limits are subject to change, as the NHL and NHLPA seem to be leaving themselves an out to make “minor adjustments (up or down)” to the team payroll ranges. They may also need to adjust the CBA, which currently runs through Sept. 15, 2026. But the amounts of the increases and the ranges appear to be set in stone.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images L-R: Don Sweeney, Cam Neely

An NHL salary cap explosion is a double-edged sword for teams. On one hand, they’ll have quite a bit more room to operate compared to the current season, as in three years’ time there will be $25.5 million more to work with in building out their rosters. On the other hand, players are set to command more money themselves in contract extensions and on the open market.

In the case of the Boston Bruins, they have some long-term contracts that are now set to age better than they appeared when first signed. Center Elias Lindholm is on the books for seven years and $7.75 million per season, which was ostensibly a marked overpay at the time, but could age out to be middling center money in the long run (data via Puckpedia).

On defense, the Bruins are set to spend a combined $21 million per season on three roster regulars (Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov) for the next five seasons. Contrast that with the Oilers’ emerging franchise blue liner, Evan Bouchard, who is a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 season. Bouchard alone could command an extension that makes him the league’s highest-paid defenseman, which would top Erik Karlsson’s $11.5 million AAV.

The Oilers have another kind-of-important player whose contract is coming up, and that’s Connor McDavid. He’s on the books for just one more season at $12.5 million. McDavid will be in line for the richest contract in NHL history, which would top that of his own teammate, Leon Draisaitl, who will make $14 million annually starting in 2025-26.

Overall, the NHL salary cap boom is good news for the Bruins and their fans. Boston has consistently spent to the cap in their quest to ice an annual playoff contender. So, no matter who the GM is over the next few seasons, you can expect the B’s to be in the running to reel in some big fish.

Considering how it’s going for the Bruins in the 2024-25 season – and their obvious need for high-end talent, especially at the forward positions – one can expect them to make a push to bring in a big name under the new cap.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.