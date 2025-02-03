Elias Lindholm is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 21: Elias Lindholm #28 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Utah Hockey Club during the second period at TD Garden on November 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Bruins knew that solid two-way play from Elias Lindholm was a borderline guarantee when they went out and made him their top priority on July 1 last summer.

And though points have been a bit of a different story for a large segment of the season to date, Lindholm’s strong week was enough to earn him the nod as The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending with last Saturday’s blowout win over the Rangers.

In action for three games this past week, Lindholm finished with one goal and four points, and his four points ranked second among all Boston skaters, trailing only the white-hot David Pastrnak (six points).

Lindholm’s goal should’ve been a bigger one, too, as he came through with a shorthanded snipe through the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck to bring the Bruins and West-best Jets even in the third period. It would’ve been a gigantic goal for the Bruins had the club not crumbled at the other end over the next 66 seconds.

What a shot by Elias Lindholm off the draw!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ikLqBDOQmm — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 31, 2025

But in a week where things started off so poorly for the Bruins, Lindholm’s play and point production has been a definite bright spot, as he begins the new week riding a season-best three-game point streak.

And the best part is that Lindholm’s success has not come at the expense of his defense, with the Swedish-born center still over 50 percent at the dot for the week, and with wins in six of his eight faceoffs in the Black and Gold’s defensive zone.

